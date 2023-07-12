Dear Editor:
I was so pleased to see the article about our local youth being part of this year’s 4-H project of raising animals for the San Mateo County Fair, let alone participating in 4-H and Future Farmers of America.
Both of my “kids” (who are now in their 30s, one
of whom has my two wonderful grandbabies) were
in 4-H. My daughter was also in FFA. They had wonderful experiences raising animals and winning blue ribbons.
4-H is a wonderful program to get your youth involved in, and you don’t have to raise an animal. There are crafts, cooking and many other things. Actually, I got involved as well and won a few blue ribbons myself — for salsa two years in a row!
I just want to say to parents, you want a positive thing for your kids, where they will learn some skills, responsibility and have fun meeting other youths, join 4-H. It’s the best thing we ever did.
Nancy Auld
Half Moon Bay
