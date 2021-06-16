Dear Editor:
I had a near miss recently. I was traveling north on Highway 1 and attempted to exit at Etheldore. A motorcyclist traveling north on Carlos Street came through the intersection making a left turn on Etheldore to access Highway 1. There is no stop sign at Carlos and Etheldore going northbound.
This near miss would have been compounded by traffic coming down Ethedore to Highway 1. Again, no stop sign.
A couple of stop signs is cheaper than a collision.
Sam Badiner
Moss Beach
