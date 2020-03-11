Farallone View reaches out to Hatch community,
Moonridge students
Dear Editor:
There seems to be a lot of concern regarding where students from the Moonridge community will be attending school next year, so on behalf of the Friends of Farallone View PTO I thought we’d weigh in — not regarding the busing issue, that’s not what this is about. This is about people. Families. Students. This is about the people who have been a large part of our Farallone View community for as long as we’ve had kids in the school. This is about kids we’ve watched grow up alongside our own kids since kindergarten. These are kids who held my daughter’s hand when she was scared on her first day of school, who encouraged my son when he struggled with reading. This is about moms and dads who have been in the trenches of fundraising with us who have gone door to door in their community to raise voluntary tuition when we were short. This is about families who we’ve been fortunate to learn from, grow with as parents, laugh with on field trips, cry with when we were given difficult news, study with during family literacy nights. This is about a part of our family that may not be joining us next year for reasons out of their or our control.
We get it. It’s new. It affects everyone when enrollment numbers increase. We’d like to let you in on a secret; you’re the lucky ones. You are getting a gift from incredible families. If we could manage to pick up these awesome kids and get them to Farallone View we would. Please appreciate the fact that we are hurting at the idea of losing this community. Tears were shed at our last PTO meeting; this is not something we asked for. We understand completely why Moonridge families voted to have their kids go to Hatch Elementary School. We don’t like it, but we understand. It’s closer. It makes sense, doesn’t it? Put yourself in their shoes, wouldn’t you want your child to go to the school closest to your home?
Please take a collective breath and give this change a solid chance. Also, please be sensitive to the fact that we are deeply saddened by this change. We couldn’t imagine reading the newspaper or hearing the chatter that our child or family wasn’t welcome somewhere. What an awful feeling. While we do not think the intention of the resistance to this change is to make these families and children feel unwelcome, that sadly is the result.
Farallone View stands ready to help facilitate a warm and welcoming transition for these families and students. We would like nothing more than to continue to partner with the Hatch community to create an inviting introduction of parents and students to their school site.
Katie Aschero
El Granada
Editor’s note: This letter originally was addressed from the Friends of Farallone PTO. In keeping with Review policy, we asked for a single signature.
Why do I have to pay for Review?
Dear Editor:
Why does the Review even have a website? Every single article requires buying a subscription to read. This procedure occurred when the newspaper was bought by a new regime. Totally useless website.
Michele Fountain
Redwood City
Editor’s note: I was glad to respond to Fountain personally and happy to explain here that — like other businesses with websites — we have to charge for our product so that we can continue to deliver it. For the same reason we always charged for the print newspaper, we ask readers to pay for our online delivery. Your support makes possible every story you read here and at hmbreview.com, including this letter.
