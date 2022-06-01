Why not also ban Porsches from city streets?
Dear Editor:
I am responding to the proposed ban of Class 3 e-bikes on the multiuse Coastal Trail (Review, May 25). The stated reason is their ability to reach 28 mph using the electric assist.
Class 2 e-bikes able to reach 20 mph are allowed. The speed limit on the multiuse trail is 15 mph. It does not make sense to not also ban class 2 e-bikes using this logic.
The speed limit in Half Moon Bay city streets is 25 mph. Legally licensed Porsches, Ferraris and many other cars capable of traveling well over 100 mph can legally drive in 25 mph zones, but would be jailed for reckless driving were they to travel at their top capable speed on Main Street.
I have ridden both unpowered bikes and e-bikes over 10,000 miles on the multiuse trail. I keep my speed under 15 mph, ride with my fingers on the brake levers and slow or stop at any hint of conflict, like a wobbly 4-year-old just starting on cycling, folks who seem oblivious to bicycles sharing the trail, or people with their dog on an extension leash who at any moment may present a cable across the trail.
Being one of the most polite and safety conscious travelers on the trail, I should not be forced to ride the dangerous shoulder on Highway 1, unless I operate my bike in a manner of danger to others. Riding over 15 mph in my opinion falls into this unsafe category.
There is a memorial by the Medio Creek bridge on Highway 1 for a fellow struck and killed by a wayward vehicle as he scrunched into the nearly nonexistent shoulder on that bridge. My friend Gale closed her physical therapy practice in Half Moon Bay after being struck and injured by a vehicle as she rode her e-bike on the shoulder of Highway 1 near the soil farm.
The vast majority of safe, polite and considerate riders should not be relegated to unsafe transit due to the actions of a few.
Furthermore, there should be an additional bike route and express trail with a 25 mph limit for people like myself who use their bikes routinely as an alternative to driving motor vehicles. This should be encouraged and the infrastructure built to make everyone safer, consume less fossil fuel, increase the health and well-being of the community through more accessible healthy exercise, and contribute less carbon emissions.
Tom Andersen
El Granada
What happened to our park?
Dear Editor:
I read the story headlined, “City hears appeal on Stone Pine Road property.” Hey! Wait a minute! Wasn’t this bought from an open space district with an agreement to make it a park?
This seems like a bait-and-switch tactic to me. How could it be?
Meredith Folsom
Half Moon Bay
City Council wasting money in sewer fund
Dear Editor:
Bill Balson’s opinion article on the sewer fund lays out evidence and a case that the Half Moon Bay City Council may have used the sewer fund, set aside to fund future infrastructure maintenance, as a huge piggy bank to fund unrelated projects (Review, May 18). The result, combined with the costs of the city’s recent pointless litigation, means that taxpayers will be on the hook for additional tens of millions of dollars to deal with sewer system upgrades that have already been taxed. In other words, we’ll be taxed again for the same thing we’ve already paid for.
Apparently, the council simply regards residents and voters as naïve cash cows. This would appear to be unethical, illegal and potentially criminal. Certainly, a civil grand jury, and a review by county legal authorities, is called for.
In 2010, the Wall Street Journal featured Half Moon Bay as one of the worst-run small towns in America. Apparently not much has changed.
Grady Means
Half Moon Bay
