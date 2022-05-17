On Monday morning, a neighbor near the senior complex in Half Moon Bay heard an unusual droning noise and looked out the window to see what was going on. What she saw would have been nothing out of the ordinary a couple of years ago. But given the precarious nature of the state’s water resources, this time it inspired her to take action.
What she saw that day was a man pressure-washing the building at 925 Main St. It’s not just any building but one of the largest buildings in town, the senior campus that includes 40 housing units, Senior Coastsiders and the Coastside Adult Day Health Center.
The work appears to have been a violation of local water-use regulations and it was definitely a bad look at one of the area’s most important edifices. Blame the drought for rendering once-common maintenance uncommonly maddening.
As you may have heard, California is bone dry. This is the third straight year of drought conditions in California. We’ve just suffered the driest winter months in 100 years, according to the state of California. Dry conditions in January, February and March sucked the moisture out of a reasonably wet December, reducing the usual snowpack by 38 percent. Cause for concern?
“This is the state’s second extreme drought in 10 years, a symptom of a warming climate,” according to drought.ca.gov, a website devoted to real-time updates of current conditions and intended to help residents plan for a drier future.
As a result, the state’s water managers have been sending out increasingly dire warnings about their ability to meet demand going forward. These have included plans to raise rates and enact emergency measures designed to force conservation. While they have worked in places, they have not convinced a majority of Californians that they need to stop using precious water for things like cleaning the side of a building. Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Californians to reduce water consumption by 15 percent from 2020 levels, but, as the Los Angeles Times reported last week, we’ve barely saved a third as much as he suggested. In fact, particularly in Southern California, many communities used more water this March than they did in March 2020.
One response has been to pass local ordinances meant to codify the need for conservation. Both the Coastside County Water District in Half Moon Bay and the North Coast County Water District in Pacifica have passed a model ordinance outlining mandatory restrictions. One of those restrictions is “the use of water for washing sidewalks, driveways, buildings, structures, patios, parking lots or other hard surfaced areas.”
This was news to the manager at Mercy Housing in Half Moon Bay. She said the company, which owns the building, was concerned about dry rot and just wanted to maintain a building that serves so many important functions in the community. She said she had also heard the complaint and was escalating it up the chain of command. She also said the pressure-washing would continue while they sorted it out. The enforcement provisions of the ordinance call for a written warning followed by an in-person visit from the water department if the violation continues. If it continues after that, the district reserves the right to terminate water service.
This is not meant to single out Mercy Housing or in any way to cast aspersions on Senior Coastsiders or the CADHC, which are merely tenants of the building. Rather it’s a reminder we are in crisis.
This may not be one of those cyclical dry spells that Californians have endured time and again for decades. This may be the beginning of drastic water reductions. It’s likely our children will stare at us slack-jawed when we tell them that people used to spray life-giving water on the walls just to clean off some mildew.
We need to do better now, while we have a choice.
— Clay Lambert
Editor''s note: After our print deadline, Mercy Housing Communications Manager Rosalyn Sternberg emailed. "While we weren’t aware of this aspect of the ordinance, we really appreciate your bringing it to our attention, and our teams will be sure to adhere to it moving forward. Mercy Housing takes our responsibility to reduce consumption of natural resources very seriously, and we try to incorporate environmental stewardship principles into all areas of our work – especially given the important role of affordable housing in addressing the climate crisis," she wrote.
(1) comment
Before the Climate Crisis made things worse, the longest droughts in Calif. were 141 and 220 years, in the middle ages: https://www.coastsidebuzz.com/drought-what-me-worry/
Yet the City continues to want to expand, in spite of the fact that it is undermining the water security of every existing resident. There's an Election in Nov. Find better candidates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.