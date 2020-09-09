Dear Editor:
We were treated to a spectacular lightning and thunderstorm only to pay dearly for this rare event.
The burning forests which were caused by lightning in the Santa Cruz Mountains have blown streams of smoke toward the coast. The smoke has lingered and is now trapped in our coastal summer fog. We haven’t seen the sun or clear skies in several days as I write this. Due to the pandemic, we are forced to live in these hazy, smoky, gray, cold summer days. We have been ordered to shelter in place.
Typically, there would be several friends and neighbors strolling with their dogs, passing our house and waving hello. Yesterday, my friend Pat said, “I’m waiting for the locusts to attack.”
Some of my neighbors are exhibiting signs of depression due to loneliness and isolation. We live in our own Moss Beach Pod.
I made a mental note to check in on my senior friends. We live, for the most part, in a senior community that is safe and friendly.
All we have to worry about is: COVID-19 virus, unemployment, our homeless, flu season, electoral interference, Social Security, delays of our postal system, lung infections from the smoke particulates, arthritic pains caused by the chilled coastal fog, and lightning strikes.
Yet, I wonder how many of us will emerge unscathed?
Sandra Barocio
Moss Beach
Then the sun stopped shinning and the sky turned crimson.
