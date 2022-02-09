Have you experienced a moment of terror driving south on Highway 1? You realize you're going too fast on that windy bit near Devil's Slide. A YouTube video with you as the unfortunate star flashes before your eyes. The rational thing is to take your foot off the accelerator, sit up straight, and maybe apply a little pressure to the brakes.
I can't help but wonder if that is where we are with redistricting.
Due to an arcane law and threat of litigation, the city of Half Moon Bay is involved in its second iteration of redistricting. Our current districts were established in haste before the last City Council election. I don’t know about you, but when I opened my ballot in 2020, I was bummed to find out that I couldn't vote for any City Council member. My vote was taken away by a process I wasn't aware of and that I didn't understand. It felt wrong.
Not surprisingly, when put under scrutiny, those districts didn’t pass muster. "Oops, sorry for taking your vote, we’ll try better." The city consulted its legal team, hired fancy political consultants and commissioned a public committee charged with providing recommendations on new districts. We recruited smart, earnest people and by all appearances they diligently and honestly fulfilled their civic duty and came up with a series of recommendations.
They also pondered bigger problems. Do we even need to do this? Can we look at other solutions? What happens if we incorporate Moonridge? No, no, not now. Can we get data on what the implications of this map are? Will anybody lose their vote, again? That information was not provided, but they were assured that the City Council would consider these bigger questions. They stayed inside their box and completed their work faithfully.
At the first public hearing on this item, the City Council voted to accelerate the process. Instead of thoughtful deliberation, public discussion was curtailed. Critical facts like asking how many more voters will be disenfranchised when we roll this out were not addressed. A split council is poised to approve a map with a long-necked lizard that would make Jerry Mander proud. In a city with 7,000 regular voters, it may disenfranchise nearly 1,000 of them for another two-year term. For example, Cañada Cove would not get to cast a ballot until 2024 — that’s a six-year gap! I certainly wouldn’t want to lose my chance to vote again.
The City Council should pump the brakes on this process. We have a couple of months we can work with. Before we take away anybody's vote again, we should explore viable alternatives during the transition to new districts.
And maybe, let’s answer some bigger questions. If it looks like a gerrymandered district (not compact, not really contiguous), is it going to get us in legal trouble, again? Are districts a viable option in a town this small, with so few qualified people willing to run? Can we use alternatives like ranked-choice voting? Should we follow the city of Santa Monica’s approach and fight this absurdly written law in court (a fight they are currently winning)?
We may not have the resources or will to do all of these things and it may not change the ultimate outcome, but I have found that more public discourse and honest discussion almost always produces a better result. Instead, I can’t help but feel we are stepping on the gas at exactly the wrong time.
Rick Hernandez is a supply chain executive and vice chair of the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission.
I've decided to zero in on something in the first paragraph of this poor effort as it shows pretty comprehensively how poorly thought-out this piece is.
Here's the paragraph in question. At first blush it sounds fine, but if you look carefully...
"Have you experienced a moment of terror driving south on Highway 1? You realize you're going too fast on that windy bit near Devil's Slide. A YouTube video with you as the unfortunate star flashes before your eyes. The rational thing is to take your foot off the accelerator, sit up straight, and maybe apply a little pressure to the brakes."
The thing to focus on is the last sentence. Read it again- and think about it for a second. Lift off the gas. OK, that's reasonable. Pressure on the brakes, that's reasonable. Wait!! Sit up straight!!?? What kind of contrived drivel is this??
The author is trying to paint a picture for you, but because he didn't start writing this until Monday morning he was rushed, and as a result he used an analogy that makes absolutely no sense.
Just like his entire piece. The author is, right now, burning bridges he didn't even know existed such is the level of his calm ignorance. I hope he figures out how much damage he is doing before he permanently ends relationships that were valuable to him.
Cheers!
dce
As a scarred veteran of both state and federal "advisory committees" appointed by politicians, I can tell you every single such committee is created the same way. The appointing politicians decide what they want, then they appoint people they can count on to "advise" them to do exactly that. Just look at the secretive HMB homeless shelter "advisory committee" if you have any doubts about that. In addition, the current plan to rotate elections so that only a portion of the city council is up for re-election at any one time is a transparent effort to ensure that we can't "throw the bums out" all at once, thereby preserving the status quo for as long as possible.
Just, wow! I don't believe this person is actually unintelligent but the writing sure tells me they don't understanding what districts mean, what disenfranchising means, or what gerrymandering actually is. They also don't seem to understand that the 2018 election was not in fact illegal, the problem is that we had that pesky census that is prescribed by that darn US Constitution that must happen every 10 years. So, we did that and realized the districts now don't fall within the bounds of the law.
I find it quite intriguing that the committee has been working on this since August 2021 in public meetings, and just now, in late January/ early February 2022 somebody seems to care enough to step forward when the committee has already taken multiple rounds of public comment, had multiple meetings, and have tried their best to create sound districts. Instead, we have a current mayor who is literally trying to gerrymander districts so she can try and be a real mayor for four years. Talk about shady and opening yourself up for a lawsuit.
"Should we follow the city of Santa Monica’s approach and fight this absurdly written law in court (a fight they are currently winning)?" -- Hernandez
NO! Why would we take the chance of blowing through another million dollars in legal fees? Are you nuts? We already have Penrose practically daring people to sue over Covid Mandates. We just got spanked over the stupid poooop pipe fiasco. We dang near went bankrupt because we fraudulently used federal money to pay off the debt from another lawsuit we got were hammered with.
Is Santa Monica really currently winning the lawsuit they lost in 2019? Really? On what notion it the claim that Santa Monica is wining based on? The case is now before the CA Supreme court. Millions upon millions upon millions of dollars have been given to lawyers. Nobody is winning except the lawyers.
Do you know what Santa Monica's contention is? They contend that redistricting won't change anything. So why are they spending millions fighting a ruling that changes nothing? And why would anybody with any authority in these parts suggest we contribute ore to the bank accounts of lawyers?
I wonder if Mr. Hernandez knows about how the Santa Monica City Council tried to stifle the one Hispanic on the Council over this issue: -- https://www.surfsantamonica.com/ssm_site/the_lookout/news/News-2021/October-2021/10_05_2021_Judge_Rejects_Citys_Motion_to_Dismiss_de_la_Torres_Case.html
Some of narrative from the above linked story is quoted below. Fruin is the judge that ruled against the Anglo majority that did it's best to stifle the lone Hispanic on the City Council:
_____________________________________________________
"Plaintiff de la Torre does not have a personal stake in that litigation but voices a point of view that is contrary to the majority of the councilmembers," Fruin wrote.
"These differing views are to be resolved in a fair political process.
"The City's actions to exclude the participation of a councilmember who campaigned in support of the plaintiffs in the CVRA litigation thwarts the political process and raises an actual controversy for judicial determination," Fruin wrote.
On Tuesday, City officials issued a statement saying they disagreed with the Court’s denial of the demurrer.
"The City will now proceed to trial," the statement said. "We will continue to represent the City’s best interests, which remain the same as before -- that councilmembers must be impartial and loyal to the City of Santa Monica, both in fact and in appearance.
"The City maintains its position that Councilmember de la Torre has a common law conflict in the case," the statement said.
"Councilmember de la Torre cannot participate in the City’s deliberations and closed session discussions related to the voting rights case until there is a final Court order directing the City to include him in such matters."
Cañada Cove residents are working very hard to educate ourselves and our neighborhood of factual issues and impact of the redistricting that cuts us off from what has been a cohesive, connected district by an isthmus on the east side of Hwy 1 that will “connect” us to District 3 downtown. We were not notified individually by letter or email that this was happening. We appreciate the facts that City Council Member Hernandez is agreeable to allowing us the time we need to go over data and express our opinions. We would hope that others, not living in Cañada Cove, would allow us this time without shaming us, the council and the mayor. It’s not productive and creates an uncomfortable and hostile lashing of this whole issue.
How is it possible that a Stanford educated member of the Planning Commission could have so many basic facts wrong?? This narrative is so factually challenged I actually gave it to my kids to read to see if they (despite only a superficial understanding of the issue surrounding Canada Cove and Mayor Ruddock's desperate play to remain in power) could pick out the falsehoods. After they did- nailing most of them easily- I told them who the author was. They didn't believe me, with my youngest offering this pithy observation: "I thought he was really smart. Why is he lying about all this stuff??"
Sadly I didn't have an answer for him, other than Ricks house and Debbie Ruddock's house are back to back on Metzgar and Poplar. That and Debbie appointed Rick to the Planning Commission, and consequently expects some love in return.
In any case this letter is so factually bereft of reality I'm not even going to try to break it down for readers. (Tonight at least. I might take a whack tomorrow depending on how much spare time I have to tilt at windmills like these...)
Shame on you Rick. I thought you were better than this- better than pushing out a ton of propaganda disguised as facts- which basically all happen to be completely false.
Shame on all of us for getting to this point-
dce
