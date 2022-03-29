Recently, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier and a host of local government officials toured Coast House, the transitional housing facility that rose from an underutilized hotel on Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay. It was a victory lap of sorts, a chance to show the press how social spending in the midst of a pandemic could be put to permanent good, and help to ameliorate what has seemed an intractable problem.
And they are right to crow a bit. Money from the state’s Project Homekey and federal CARES Act funding has been put to good use on the coast and elsewhere. Officials say that 700 people experiencing homelessness on the coast will have a roof over their heads by the end of the year as a result of massive government spending. And frankly, we can’t think of a better way to spend it than to lift up some of society’s most vulnerable people. By any measure, the interim housing efforts here and in Redwood City have been successful.
They are not, however, an end to homelessness as might be implied by some of the rhetoric heard during Speier’s tour.
Consider this misleading term of art: “functional zero.”
San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy told the San Francisco Chronicle that the county will “come close to functional zero” homelessness in the months to come as it continues to spend on housing, management and counseling for those in need. But what does that mean, exactly?
The term “functional zero” has been a way to define homeless populations for about a decade and is attributed to a nonprofit called Community Solutions that claims dozens of cities large and small have reached the milestone to varying degrees. Some of those communities might surprise you. Take Bakersfield, for example. Or New Orleans. The organization is clear that “functional zero” is not “zero.” The definition gets a little technical, but, essentially, it means a community helps at least as many people exit homelessness as become homeless. So, if you can claim 500 people were taken from the streets, you can claim a functional zero homeless population even if 500 new people become homeless simultaneously.
Not everyone is enamored of this definition. The Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness issued a critique of the phrase and suggested it was a shell game as people endlessly cycle through these shelters. “Rather than focus on the systemic and structural policies that have created three decades of mass homelessness … we now seek to arrest and define our way out of homelessness,” the critique states. “In no other walk of life do we use the term ‘functional zero’ — to end hunger, to end domestic violence, to end gun violence … In no other walk of life do we address a crisis by redefining it and setting on homeostasis as the new reality.”
It remains to be seen whether we can continue to make the good progress that has been made in San Mateo County. For one thing there is the money. The county has spent $120 million in state funds on the programs so far and millions more from the CARES Act. Just last week, it pledged to spend another $4 million on projects to help the homeless population of the county. The Coast House alone is costing $1.6 million a year to operate. Will that money and the political will to spend it this way always be in the air? We support continued funding and we applaud what has been done so far. But we aren’t going to end homelessness by the end of the year as Callagy suggested when he spoke of functional zero that day.
We all know where to find people experiencing homelessness in our community. They aren’t all going to be paying for apartments of their own by the end of the year. And this isn’t a problem we can define away. It will take continued diligence.
