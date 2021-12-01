At the Nov. 16 City Council meeting, I watched our elected representatives and our city staff engage in a headlong, remarkably data-free, and risky rush to try to pass legislation (which I call the “Electrification Mandate”) that would impose extremely large costs and a nightmare of implementation and enforcement problems upon the homeowners of Half Moon Bay.
The Electrification Mandate would force almost every homeowner who uses natural gas to heat their water, warm their home or cook their food to convert their gas appliances to electric ones by the year 2045, or immediately, if any of these appliances breaks down, or is involved in a home remodeling project.
The mandate would create a huge financial burden for homeowners, a burden that would be greatest for the elderly, and for those living on fixed or low incomes. An estimate of about $60,000 was confirmed by several citizens during and after the meeting as the likely cost of doing a whole-house conversion from gas to electric appliances as a result of the mandate.
It was also pointed out that this estimate would almost certainly rise, due to the huge surge in demand (and the likely increases in PG&E electric rates) that would follow enactment of the mandate. However, none of these costs or effects was paid much attention to in any of the staff reports that were in the city’s packet, and what data was provided was criticized by many as being highly inaccurate. It appears that a lot of homework and due diligence on these points still remains to be done by the council and its staff.
Several citizens also raised serious doubts about the ability of PG&E’s infrastructure to handle the huge increase in the demand for electric power that would follow the implementation of the mandate, particularly when PG&E’s system is already suffering from frequent, extended power outages and sudden blackouts.
At the meeting, staff reported that at present only about 10 percent of water heater replacement projects in Half Moon Bay include pulling the required city permits, triggering subsequent inspections by city staff. Given that city enforcement procedures are already being bypassed in this fashion, the added demands of the mandate will likely swamp city staff, and lead to nightmares for homeowners trying to comply with the mandate, as well as to public health and safety emergencies for our city.
It seemed to me that 50 to 75 people came forward to address the Council at the Zoom meeting. (Each speaker was permitted only 1 minute to speak on this crucial proposal!) According to Mayor Robert Brownstone, about half the folks who spoke were not even residents of Half Moon Bay, and would thus not have to pay the high costs of conversion, or suffer the other projected problems accompanying the mandate. These non-resident speakers, however, were virtually unanimous in voicing their support of the measure.
Conversely, Brownstone said, speakers who did identify themselves as Half Moon Bay residents opposed passage of the measure by a roughly 3-to-1 margin. That is, about 75 percent of the Half Moon Bay residents who spoke were against the mandate (at least in its current form).
Thus it seems clear to me that the Electrification Mandate is not yet ready for prime time. A lot of the necessary data appears not to have been collected, analyzed, or reported to the Council. I therefore recommend that the process of enacting this mandate be indefinitely postponed, and its content be carefully reconsidered.
Paul Grigorieff lives in Half Moon Bay.
