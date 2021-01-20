Several dozen Half Moon Bay High School athletes, parents and coaches rallied just below the high school on Friday. They were politely asking state and local government leaders to reconsider COVID-19 restrictions that have kept them and thousands of other student-athletes off the playing fields in this sad time of global pandemic. Who can blame them?
For many, high school sports are more than just exercise, and greater than a rite of passage. Sports participation is the essence of the high school experience, a chance to bond for life with teammates, to build a work ethic for life and an opportunity to go to college. In fact, prep sports are important for a thousand reasons. They promote fair play, positive body image, health and well-being, school spirit and on and on.
That doesn’t mean playing sports right now is wise.
As everyone knows, COVID-19 is ravaging California. More than 3 million Californians have tested positive. At this writing, 33,593 have died. It is true that few of the dead are athletic teenagers, but we must also acknowledge that teens can and have fueled the spread in places.
No one — including the people who turned out for the “Let Them Play CA” protests in San Mateo County and across the state on Friday — wants to play football or volleyball so badly they unduly risk spreading a deadly virus to parents or grandparents. They simply think they can play safely. They present data collected around the state that suggests the risks are minimal.
Some organizers of Friday’s protest suggest this is all Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fault. In Southern California, Ron Gladnick, the head football coach at Torrey Pines High School, has threatened the governor’s political future if he doesn’t reverse field to allow sports to resume in the spring.
“If we can’t get heard, 6,000 football coaches are going to lead a recall effort against the governor and state and local officials who won’t hear us,” he told “Good Morning, San Diego.”
“I would like the governor to come down and look Torrey Pines kids in the eye. It would break his heart, if he has a heart,” said Gladnick.
We’re not sure there is universal agreement among those 6,000 coaches (nor that they authorized a few outspoken peers to speak for them), but it’s disingenuous to paint the governor as a heartless enemy of athletics. And suggesting a high school football season is cause for recall given the enormity of the public health considerations is hard to understand.
If angry coaches consider California the problem, they might take a look at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Considerations for Youth Sports Administrators.” It makes clear that playing sports this year would be “challenging” and that its guidance for what is possible is in no way meant to supplant state and local regulation. It says that the level of spread in the community may be the determining factor: “High or increasing levels of COVID-19 cases in the local community increase the risk of infection and spread among youth athletes, coaches, and families.” There are many things that can be done to mitigate the risk, but that sentence should give administrators tremendous pause.
In fact, you could see some hesitance at the Let Them Play rally on Friday. Half Moon Bay students spoke articulately about their hopes to salvage some sort of season. Parents were enthusiastic. The coaches in attendance were, too. But they also expressed some ambivalence along with their own hopes to play this year.
One told us he would be satisfied with a goal, something on the horizon that would encourage his young charges. That is understandable, though it, too, may be a lot to ask in these difficult days.
— Clay Lambert
