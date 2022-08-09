S
an Mateo County needs civilian oversight to keep meaningful watch over the Sheriff’s Office. And, with the help of a powerful citizen-led nonprofit and a newly elected sheriff, now is the time to get it.
A group called “Fixin’ San Mateo County” was formed expressly to push for oversight beyond the rank-and-file management within the county’s largest single expense. In May the group presented the Board of Supervisors with a draft ordinance for forming a citizens oversight board, and the concept has only picked up steam, gaining endorsements from U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo and the Half Moon Bay City Council, among others.
The idea is to give citizens, visitors and taxpayers a process for addressing concerns and grievances when it comes to the conduct of the sheriff and her sprawling department. As it stands, anyone with a complaint may hope to initiate an opaque internal investigation more likely to protect the fraternal order than the rights of us all. A civilian oversight board would build trust, potentially limit liability stemming from deputy misconduct and lead to more effective police response.
It’s frankly a no-brainer before considering such high-profile blunders as the last sheriff’s embarrassing “massage incident” in Las Vegas and the current “Batmobilegate,” which involves sending county law enforcement officers out of state over a civil matter at the behest of a well-placed friend of Sheriff Carlos Bolanos. (You really don’t even want to know more than that.)
More important than occasional scandals are the everyday realities of walking the streets of America in Black or brown skin. There is endless research showing that people of color are stopped more frequently, treated more harshly, than the rest of us when we encounter law enforcement. It is incumbent upon civil society to address the kinds of inequities that killed George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and dozens more in recent years.
Civilian oversight won’t fix this overnight. The goal isn’t to set procedures or micromanage deputies, but to advise the sheriff on best practices. It won’t discipline sworn officers, but it can make public recommendations, similar to the way a civil grand jury advises other branches of government.
Effective police work is as difficult as any job in San Mateo County. It is, at turns, tedious and terrifying, dangerous and dull. There are hundreds of legal concepts to employ, and decisions over use of force can have life-or-death consequences. Progressive law enforcement officials recognized the benefit of programs like CARES in Half Moon Bay that deploys trained mental health counselors instead of cops when appropriate. They also see the advantage of a thoughtful outside recommendation when it comes to thorny policy choices.
Supporting oversight isn’t the opposite of supporting police. We are all in this together. Civil society requires honest, transparent management of the men and women with guns and badges we hire to protect us. It’s time for a civilian oversight board.
— Clay Lambert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.