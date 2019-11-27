This week, the rains came. Just in time for Thanksgiving.
Soon we will almost forget about the long, dry summer and how we all tripped around in the dark when PG&E turned out the lights in order to keep from sparking fires up and down the state. Well, we won’t forget, exactly. We’ll simply move on to more pressing concerns.
But last week, in a conference room at the Half Moon Bay Library, about a dozen people gathered to share their recollections of a few days in October that cost them dearly. The meeting was organized by Krystlyn Giedt of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau and attracted some of the Coastside’s leading business people. All lost money due to the (poorly) planned power shut-offs.
Chef Lewis Rossman, an owning partner at Sam’s Chowder House, said a two-day closure cost the Highway 1 restaurant as much as $70,000 and brought hardship to the eatery’s 190 employees. He managed to find a trailer-mounted generator in time to keep the kitchen running during the shut-off on Oct. 26, but there is more work to do to be ready for the next such event. He’s had to learn about transfer switches and kilowatts over the course of this most unusual fall.
Managers said the story was much the same at the Half Moon Bay Lodge and the Beach House and the Half Moon Bay Inn. “I can’t take more hits like that,” said Jamie Barber of the Half Moon Bay Inn.
Ginger Minoletti, who owns two small businesses in town, was even more succinct. She said many downtown mom-and-pops could shut down for good in the wake of another temporary power shut-off. “It’s a death threat,” she said.
Whether that is hyperbole for business owners, it could be literally true for thousands of impoverished Californians who don’t have the means to restock the refrigerator. The news organization CalMatters analyzed Census tracts to determine that one in 10 residents and one in eight children living in areas affected by the October shut-offs exist in poverty — earning less than $25,750 for a family of four. Many of these people rely on food banks, which in turn lost power and food.
Second Harvest of Silicon Valley provides food to 310 nonprofits in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. While it was not directly impacted by the shutoffs, many of its beneficiaries were. The holidays always bring a rush of donations. They have rarely been needed more than they are today.
PG&E, to its credit, announced it will donate $2 million to nonprofits that aid disadvantaged communities. That is a start. The rest will be up to us.
The business leaders at the library meeting aren’t waiting for a handout from the power company. They want to empower the community to weather the next dry, windy spell. They are buying generators. Giedt suggested bringing a refrigerated truck to the coast so that restaurants could band together to save perishables in an outage. And there was general agreement that something must be done to better manage traffic through the next shut-off.
The wet weather and the holidays will change our focus. Until the next time.
