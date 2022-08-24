There is a lot of talk of the importance of democracy and the republic these days. You can’t turn on a cable television news show without hearing that someone is either saving it or subverting it.
And it does feel like certain inalienable rights many of us have taken for granted our whole lives are not so inalienable in 2022. State and national politicians across the country are working hard to disenfranchise voters by making it ever harder to cast a ballot. Gerrymandered districts virtually ensure incumbents victory at the polls. The money necessary to run a political campaign rises with each election season.
Meanwhile, politics has become blood sport. Gone are the days when men like Sens. John McCain and Joe Lieberman were honest-to-goodness friends despite political differences. Today’s political role models are often fringe players with more conniptions than convictions.
As a result, fewer people seem to be interested in actually participating in civic affairs, and exasperation over national politics has a way of trickling down. At least these are reasonable conclusions after looking at the roster of candidates that stepped forward for local elections on the coast. There are as many uncontested races as there are those offering beleaguered voters a choice.
There will be a healthy debate on issues facing Half Moon Bay in District 4 — a hunk of the community largely south of downtown, where two challengers are hoping to unseat the mayor. But only the incumbents filled out the requisite paperwork in two other districts, and last week the City Council voted to simply reappoint the incumbents rather than bother with the formality of election.
The situation is even worse in local special districts. Coastside County Water District, Coastside Fire Protection District, Montara Water and Sanitary District, Cabrillo Unified School District — there is no challenge to candidates who qualified for any of these seats. Others, like the Midcoast Community Council, couldn’t even attract enough candidates to fill the available seats.
Forced district elections were supposed to address the problem, among others, by making it less expensive and less onerous to run in a single neighborhood rather than a more sprawling district. We’re still waiting for that success.
At least for local elections, there may be factors beyond poison politics at the root of this problem.
▸ Elective office is a big commitment. This was always true to one extent or another, but governance has never been more complex, particularly in a coastal zone buffeted by rocky economic conditions.
▸ The pandemic may have made it worse. The technological marvels that make it possible to work and govern from home have been a godsend. Zoom, Slack and a dozen other communication tools have kept us all safe and working for years now. They have also brought longer glitch-filled meetings that lack the camaraderie of a community brought together in one room.
▸ Social media has definitely made it worse. Simply put, who wants to come home from work on a Monday night and spend the next six hours in front of your computer only to be disparaged on Nextdoor the next day?
The candidates who did step forward to run for local office deserve our attention and admiration. Most, if not all, of them are seeking thankless positions for all the right reasons. We wish there were more of them and a more vigorous debate of local issues. Maybe next time.
— Clay Lambert
