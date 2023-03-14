Raise your hand if, at the start of winter, you thought we would be complaining about too much rain in 2023? This must be the wettest drought we’ve ever experienced.
Winter has returned once again in recent days and again we got too much of a good thing. Recent rains across the Peninsula have hit the coast hard, and the Santa Cruz Mountains seem in danger of floating off toward Hawaii. Once again, for what only feels like the hundredth time since we put up the new calendars, high winds brought down trees that toppled power lines and closed roads ... Stop us if you’ve heard this before.
The silver lining, of course, is that some of that water — that which doesn’t simply run off into sewer systems and down city streets — will be returned in the virtuous cycle that sustains life for flora and fauna. That is cold comfort if you spent the weekend filling sandbags or watching the nearby creek rise onto your property. Nevertheless, there is cause for hope with regard to the drought.
The U.S. Drought Monitor says much of California is no longer considered under drought conditions. Crucially, that includes the Sierras, where massive snowpack ensures runoff well into summer. While many of the state’s reservoirs are at or near capacity, groundwater reserves are depleted still. That is due in part to farming practices that have depended on groundwater during dry years.
It might surprise you to learn San Mateo County was still considered “abnormally dry” by the monitor. That is an indicator of just how difficult it is to repair the dry, cracked earth in the wake of drought. It is perhaps also a hint at how tricky it is to get the calculus just right. We are abnormally dry even as our infrastructure is overwhelmed and our roads wash into the sea.
Water continues to be one of if not the most important topic in the American West. Big storms, even big winters, won’t change that for the foreseeable future. We will continue to weigh the interests of people living in modified deserts from Arizona to Southern California against the needs of farmers and those of us who rely on them. We will continue to adjust our planning for ever-more dangerous 50- and 100-year storm events that become more trying over time. And yet we will also have to continue to conserve. Atmospheric rivers likely will not mean lower prices for water in the long term, nor will they clear the way for vast green lawns across the suburban West.
At this writing, another atmospheric river is flowing onto the coast after picking up moisture in the Pacific. In the coming hours there will be more downed trees, flooded roads and perhaps worse. But the calendar says spring is now five days away. You might turn that into a kind of mantra. It won’t help, but it couldn’t hurt.
