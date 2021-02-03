We knew this was coming. The vaccine, that is. And we knew just who needed saving. Latinos make up 42 percent of COVID-19 cases despite only comprising 24 percent of the population, and a whopping 92 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the county are among those 60 or older.
The first to get the vaccine have been health care workers who face immeasurable risk every day in their fight against this disease. It makes sense that 35- to 44-year-olds make up the majority of vaccine recipients locally, and that they’re mostly female and are ethnically diverse.
But here is the kicker: Nearly half of vaccine recipients 65 and older in the county are white, while just 4 percent are Latino. There is no income-level metric shared in the county’s data, but if there were, I expect it would be striking.
We are failing our most vulnerable seniors.
There’s little blame to give to the public employees who have been managing a pandemic with little federal support as we enter the 11th month in crisis. In fact, the county does have a plan to reach multigenerational families living in crowded housing, who are majority-Latino and a major hotspot of local spread. The now-clear reason for the slow rollout, severely constrained supply, has made local distribution understandably glacial as vaccines trickle in. There is no cache of vaccines going unused or nefarious actors picking white 35-year-olds out of a crowd to vaccinate.
There is, instead, an accessibility problem. And as long as major health care providers like Kaiser and Sutter are in charge of the bulk of distribution, it won’t go away anytime soon. The most recent mass vaccination clinic run cooperatively by Dignity Health and San Mateo County was drive-through only. It required an online appointment in advance. And you had to show a photo ID upon arrival. Not to mention that to even qualify, you had to have health insurance. Many of our local long-term care facilities, too, were initially left out of federally run vaccine clinics, simply because they weren’t registered with the state.
These barriers aren’t a shock. We face the same ones when it comes to testing, and many of the same solutions are available. But the longer it takes to figure out how to get shots in arms to people facing a single one of these obstacles, who are more likely to be older or low-income, the more those exact people will continue to die.
The tide may be turning toward a more functional rollout. California announced it is contracting Blue Shield — another large health care company — to manage the vaccine rollout for the entire state in the hopes of improving efficiency. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office simplified the state’s prioritization strategy, switching to an age-based system but only after teachers, first responders and farmworkers have all gotten shots. That leaves out people with health conditions that make them more likely to die from the disease.
But those changes will take time to implement, and time is exactly what we do not have. Two-hundred-and-three of our neighbors have been killed by the disease since Dec. 12, the day the first vaccine arrived in the county. For each of them and for their loved ones, it is already too late.
– Sarah Wright
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.