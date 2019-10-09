We urge you to vote for Measure I, the Cabrillo Unified School District’s $150 parcel tax, simply because the alternative is unthinkable. It’s as simple as that. It’s also absurdly complicated; virtually no one fully understands how California public schools are financed and that has got to change.
This fall, district voters are asked to approve the new parcel tax, which effectively replaces a similar parcel tax that sunsets next year. Analysts estimate it would bring in about $1.6 million a year and that it will help pay for operational costs like the salaries of teachers. Even with the influx of parcel tax money, the district envisions making about $1.7 million in cuts next year, and no honest observer would suggest Cabrillo can afford it without cutting into the bone of local public education.
This is a losing proposition and everyone involved acknowledges parcel taxes are a Band-Aid to cover for cuts left by inadequate state funding. They are regressive taxes that hit small landowners as hard as those with more money to give. But parcel taxes like this one are the only answer in a state that has forsaken its children on the altar of tax cuts. Across the region, parents already pay “voluntary tuition.” They fund booster clubs that pay for extracurricular activities that are absolutely crucial to a full childhood. Parent-teacher organizations are constantly raising funds for programs. Many Peninsula school districts have passed parcel taxes that are many times as much as the one Cabrillo seeks. We have effectively privatized public education in California, which is one reason for the chronic inequality in educational experiences across the state and even from street to street in some municipalities.
Here on the coast, Cabrillo officials bemoan state funding that hasn’t appreciably risen in a decade. A declining student population is exacerbating the situation as appropriations are based on the number of students. The diversity of coastal residents means that many can’t afford to give large sums to make up the difference as parents have done in places like Menlo Park and Hillsborough, which are both nearby and world’s away in terms of demographics. The result is that our district has a “qualified” budget that is being monitored by county bureaucrats who will make draconian cuts to balance the books unless local educators do it first.
Because 82 percent of the school budget is wrapped up in salaries and benefits, administrators will have little choice but to lay off employees in the months to come, and that will necessarily affect the education of our children. That is why this local money is so important.
Traditionally, parcel taxes have been a hard sell on the coast. Measures failed repeatedly until 2010, when Coastsiders decided to take funding matters into their own hands. Parcel taxes require a two-thirds majority, which is a difficult threshold in any election. But Measure I proponents note that this parcel tax would merely replace the sunsetting tax, so landowners won’t feel an additional burden on their wallets. Exemptions are available for seniors and disabled people, and the district promises citizen oversight of how the money is spent.
It’s true that Cabrillo officials haven’t always been the best stewards of public money. Poor construction management left botched bond projects at Cunha Intermediate and Hatch Elementary schools in recent years. A decade ago it seemed school officials were more interested in developing Wavecrest than educating Coastside children or building the community consensus necessary to do so.
Those days are past. Today’s Cabrillo leaders, and the parents who speak passionately about the need for a parcel tax, are clear-eyed and transparent about the difficult decisions they face, with or without the tax revenue. They need the community’s help.
It’s cliché to say the children are our future, but it’s a cliché for a reason. We can pay for a proper education now or we will all pay for it later.
— Review Editorial Board
"a state that has forsaken its children on the altar of tax cuts."
What tax cuts? California has some of the highest taxes in the nation. Some taxes are the highest in the world. Income tax, sales tax, gas tax, vehicle tax, capital gains tax.... all sky high. The residents of just seven states pay a higher median property tax bill.
The typical US homeowner pays about $2,279 in property taxes, according to WalletHub's data. The median California tax is 50% more at $3414. And we in San Mateo County pay some of the very highest of all.
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-highest-and-lowest-property-taxes/11585/
Where is our money going?
