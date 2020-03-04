  1. Home
San Mateo County health officials said on Monday that an adult patient had been isolated in a local hospital with a confirmed case of COVID-19. They don’t know how the virus struck a patient with no known travel or other exposure to the illness. In the wake of what appeared to be our first case of community exposure, San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow straddled the line between panic and prudence as he sought to reassure local residents that their risk of contracting COVID-19 was “low” despite the disturbing news.

Stay calm, he said, but prepare for something much worse.

“The current COVID-19 outbreak clearly has the potential to turn into a severe pandemic,” he wrote in a message he shared on the department website. “This is a difficult message to share, but it’s important to recognize how difficult the times ahead may be.”

Morrow went on to say that we should be preparing now. He urged county residents to be self-sufficient in the days and weeks to come. Stock up on essentials from medications to toilet paper. Wash your hands. Prepare to work from home. And know that it could get worse before it gets better. Among the things that could be coming, Morrow warned, included the cancellation of big events, the need to ration critical supplies and — though he was careful to say it was unlikely — “commandeering of both real estate or personal property, conscription, curfew or cordons.”

A global pandemic is singular in this sense: Even as we seek to isolate ourselves from others, we become acutely aware that we are all in it together. Virus does not respect international borders. Even the otherworldly attempts to cut off millions in affected areas of China ultimately failed to stop the spread. Populist, progressive, Democrat, Republican, we are all the same when it comes to a new and deadly virus that is living among us now.

Coronavirus is not a hoax, nor is it cause for panic. It is a reminder that science — and money dedicated to scientific pursuit — matters. Take what you read on social media with a grain of salt. Stay tuned to thoughtful, science-based sources of information like those in the box with this story. Plan for an extended staycation. Wash your hands (again and again). And remember that we’re all in this together. Let our common humanity be our strength in a trying time.

— Clay Lambert

