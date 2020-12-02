In more normal times, this might be the biggest story of the year.
San Mateo County prosecutors charge 21 people — most of whom were perpetrating their crimes while behind bars — with defrauding taxpayers of a quarter-million dollars stolen from the morass that serves as California’s unemployment benefits system.
But it doesn’t stop at the Maguire Correctional Center. Prosecutors across the state talk. They find that 35,000 unemployment claims have been made on behalf of some of the most notorious inmates in the penal system, criminals like Scott Peterson who was convicted of killing his pregnant wife and unborn son before being sentenced in local courts. Together, the fraud is expected to have cost us $1 billion and kept thousands upon thousands of legitimate claims from being paid.
Luis Javier Mariscal is an alleged gang member who’s latest felony — before defrauding the state, that is — was wielding a gun in a rap video in violation of his probation. He apparently used a cellphone he wasn’t allowed to have to call a murderer in Corcoran State Prison and a host of other associates convincing them to lend their Social Security numbers to criminals on the outside who applied for and received debit cards containing as much as $20,000 each in unemployment benefits.
Want more? San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe says prosecutors were powerless to stop the scheme that eventually spread to every facility run by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. They couldn’t do anything about it because the rules prohibit stopping payment in fraud cases until formal charges are brought.
Thirty-five states require unemployment benefits to be cross-referenced with prison records so that prisoners, who are not exactly looking for work right now, cannot benefit. California is not one of those states.
What did Gov. Gavin Newsom do in response to the theft of $1 billion by known criminals already in state custody? How did he respond after what Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert termed “the biggest fraud of taxpayer dollars in California history”? He created a task force.
You say you are angry about the governor’s hypocrisy for attending that group dinner at Napa County’s iconic restaurant the French Laundry? Consider the shame of allowing imprisoned felons to use contraband cellphones and government-issued debit cards to take us all to the cleaners.
This revelation comes at the worst possible time. There are now 1,786,500 unemployed Californians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While that is down substantially from the spring, when the unemployment rate shot over 16 percent, the number represents real pain. For those without a paycheck seeking benefits that have dwindled or been indefinitely delayed by an incompetent state agency, the pandemic has been a time of hunger, sorrow and loss. They are unlikely to find solace in the report that is sure to come from Newsom’s task force.
— Clay Lambert
