They say Sept. 11 is the National Day of Service and Remembrance. It’s an effort to rebrand Sept. 11, to release the stigma of the day that will live in infamy for my generation and turn it into something good. It’s presented as a chance to honor the heroes we remember from that day more than two decades ago by making a difference in their name. And who can argue with that?
Of course, on the coast, every day is a day of service. Volunteers make our little world go 'round and not just on one Monday in September. We suspect that is true in most communities across the fruited plain. None of us need to be told there are people around us who suffer or that this Earth is the only one we have.
September is also Coastal Cleanup time. The state of California has set Sept. 23 as California Cleanup Day and there is plenty of information at coastal.ca.gov. The Pacifica-based Pacific Beach Coalition has specific events set for Sept. 16 in Pacifica and Sept. 23 in Half Moon Bay. Read all about it here at pacificbeachcoalition.org/.
Of course there are volunteer opportunities throughout San Mateo County and so much good waiting to be done. Whether you are looking to make a difference on Sept. 11 or any other day of the year, we hope you take the time to look into long-standing, well-run local organizations like Pacifica Resource Center, Coastside Hope and myriad others that touch the lives of your neighbors each and every day.
