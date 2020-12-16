Recently, a caller to the Half Moon Bay Review office wanted to know how many COVID-19 cases there were in our coastal town. The answer, at this writing, is both 379 and who knows. The truth is there is no definitive answer and no solace to be found in any such number.
The San Mateo Health Department lists known cases by town on its website. It does not segregate data for towns on the Midcoast, but whatever comfort you may take from the fact that San Mateo County did not immediately follow five other Bay Area jurisdictions in passing a stay-at-home order is erased by what we do know. Per capita, Pescadero is the site of the worst spread in the county and by that measure Half Moon Bay appears to be worse than many bayside locations.
Some readers undoubtedly took Dr. Scott Morrow’s most recent missive as good news — that is, until they actually read it. San Mateo County’s health officer explained why, exactly, he did not join with colleagues on the stay-at-home order before state metrics mandate it. The Dec. 7 statement is extraordinary — unlike any we’ve ever seen from a county official. It is personal, urgent and written more as a furtive plea than announcement from on high. He acknowledges that rules can be confusing (are things really that different in, say, San Francisco than they are in South San Francisco?) then lays out 15 reasons why he veered from the advice of his esteemed colleagues.
No. 2 on that list begins, “I’m not sure we know what we are doing.” As I said, extraordinary. He quickly qualifies that science unequivocally supports masks and distance and staying at home during a pandemic. What he doesn’t know is how best to make you do what’s best for yourself. He notes that the current order for Santa Clara, San Francisco and other neighboring counties is “symbolic” and “style over substance,” despite the official letterhead and high-minded pronouncements. There is no way to enforce these rules that should need no enforcement. If you think it’s working in Santa Clara County, try driving from Menlo Park in San Mateo County over San Francisquito Creek into Palo Alto in Santa Clara County. You will not notice any difference in the number of people you see on the streets where the stay-at-home order rules.
Here’s the truth: COVID-19 is the worst public health menace of our lifetime. It has killed more than 302,000 Americans — 183 of them your San Mateo County neighbors. There were more than twice as many new cases on Dec. 14 as there were in any day prior to Dec. 1. The threat is real, it’s growing and experts like Morrow and Dr. Anthony Fauci can’t stop it. Only you can do that and only if all of us behave like Americans rather than 330 million individuals who happen to live in America.
A vaccine is here and bringing with it better days. Until then, here’s how Morrow put it in his letter: “What I believed back in May, and what I believe now, is the power and authority to control this pandemic lies primarily in your hands, not mine.”
— Clay Lambert
