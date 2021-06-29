When California extended the state’s eviction moratorium through September, lawmakers were acknowledging both process problems getting federal money where it’s needed as well as the scope of an economic problem that is both personal and societal.
Of those, the bureaucracy is the easiest target in this instance.
The state has $47 million in federal funding as part of the Housing is Key program that is meant to ease the burden of back rent for those in arrears and also to make whole frustrated landlords who are also victims of the pandemic. Last week, state Sen. Josh Becker, whose district includes the Coastside, acknowledged that getting rental assistance entailed filling out a 32-page report. It took hours and was frankly too much to ask of low-income renters who, for the most part, don’t have the benefit of accountants and lawyers to keep their records in order. The state has lately taken steps to address the process and it’s now a 30-minute task with instructions in several languages. Nevertheless, the state has still doled out only a fraction of what is available.
The more onerous problem, the one that can’t be solved with a one-time infusion of money, has to do with the inherent inequities that leave millions of Americans a paycheck away from living in the streets.
At last check, there were 900,000 California households — 15 percent of all renters — in arrears. A third of them say they expect to be evicted in the months ahead. Who are these deadbeats? Six in 10 tenants in California are people of color, often the same people we considered “essential” when we asked them to put their health at risk to sell us toilet paper and make our hamburgers. Seventy-six percent of all female-led households live in rentals, according to Tenants Together, a statewide renters’ advocate. The same organization says 17 percent of people 65 years of age and older rent their homes. These are the baby boomers who built this country and are our parents and grandparents.
Our response to this crisis will define us for a generation. Do we consider a reprieve from rent a Band-Aid, or do we address inequities that prevent upward mobility for generations of Americans?
“The pandemic exposed the many vulnerabilities in our society, our inequities along age lines, along economic lines, along racial and ethnic lines,” said Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of the University of California, San Francisco’s Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, as she moderated a recent panel discussion on recovery from COVID-19. “These were all factors that fueled the spread of the virus, and then led to disproportionate harms to these same communities that also were experiencing the effects of the economic crisis.”
Now’s the time to address the economic crisis that didn’t begin nor end with this pandemic.
— Clay Lambert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.