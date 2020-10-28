The woman who came into our office more than a week ago was extremely unhappy. Not at the Review (this time), but at San Mateo County election officials. She wanted to know why there was no sign of a voting center at 537 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay. She swore the elections website promised one there.
It turns out she had misread. There will be a voting center in the Half Moon Bay Emergency Operations Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Oct. 31. (All 45 scattered throughout the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.) But it wasn’t open as early as she thought.
There were already a number of official collection boxes in place, and we escorted her to one in the parking lot at Half Moon Bay City Hall.
“How was I supposed to know it was here?” she asked with reason.
Welcome to election in the time of coronavirus. We’re told to vote early, but, as our visitor found out, there is sometimes no one at City Hall to direct you to the appropriate collection box. We’ve been given assurances that the U.S. Postal Service is up to the task, but reasonable citizens have reason to doubt. San Mateo County Elections Office is trying to help — with regular voting centers, “pop-up” voting centers and mobile voting centers. But our visitor is likely not the only one having trouble keeping the hours, dates and locations straight.
And we’re only talking about how to cast your ballot, to say nothing of the long list of local candidates, ballot measures and state propositions — some made confusing by the infusion of multimillion-dollar campaigns designed to obscure their true intent. Voting this cycle takes conviction and a good deal of independent thought.
Of course, if you haven’t voted or settled on a method to vote, now is the time. Voting today is no longer voting “early.” We are six days from one of the most consequential national elections that any of us can remember. While it’s true that California is an afterthought on the presidential election landscape, your vote matters across a range of pressing, more local concerns.
We have confidence in the state and local officials presiding over our ballots. We trust mail-in ballots will be delivered on time. The rest is up to you.
— Editorial board
