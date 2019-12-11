Robyn Dunlap listened patiently as four members of the Half Moon Bay City Council debated whether her new business represented an existential threat to the city’s downtown district.
Dunlap is an attorney. She bought the building on the 500 block of Main Street, next to Mac Dutra Plaza, and has been lovingly renovating it prior to hanging her shingle out in the new year. While her business is new to Half Moon Bay, her family has long ties to the city. Perhaps that is why the small-town vibe of Half Moon Bay’s main drag appealed to her.
So, she was frustrated to find her investment in the downtown questioned and her business directly in the crosshairs during a hastily called special meeting of the City Council. How bad was it for Dunlap?
“My vision isn’t to see a law firm in that location,” said City Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock, who added that she would rather see a brew pub there. Ruddock added that she wouldn’t “grandfather” in businesses like Dunlap’s, which were established before the city decided abruptly to change the zoning rules.
If it were a court of law, at least Dunlap could have raised an objection.
She might have told the councilwoman that, if she would like to sip beer in a particular storefront, perhaps she should buy it. It is the job of City Council members to help lead community decisions on the future of the town; it is beyond the scope of Ruddock’s position to prescribe particular uses to private property owners.
Secondly, there is nothing remotely urgent about the city’s need to protect the downtown retail environment. Existing regulations have permitted professional offices — for lawyers, insurance agents and the like — for years. The owners of these properties have marketed them as available for office uses all along. That hasn’t changed one whit. Circumventing the regular public process now is simply not fair to owners of properties, such as the old Pasta Moon location, that are on the market now.
Then there is the rather esoteric description of what should be allowed in a successful downtown “heritage district.” Ironically, City Hall takes up half a city block in this four-block zone and staff admits it is a bit out of place, with its foreboding blackout windows and large parking lot. While it doesn’t sell tchotchkes, there is nonetheless steady traffic in and out of the front door at City Hall. Should it remain? Staff seems similarly conflicted about the presence of Bank of America, which likely generates more foot traffic than most retail shops in the area.
Of course, retail shops — including more than one in Dunlap’s new building — have come and gone on Main Street. Perhaps some of these locations might be better suited for some other use. Dunlap might point out that empty buildings and one boarded lot in the blocks in question are much more of an eyesore for tourists than a newly renovated professional office like hers.
Lastly, and most importantly, it is not at all clear that most Half Moon Bay residents agree that retail shops and restaurants should have special protections on four blocks of Main Street. The city Planning Commission has been discussing downtown zoning for months, but the issue hasn’t reached the City Council level, which is where it ultimately belongs. Decisions like this should be made after a thoughtful public process rather than a single, hastily called special meeting in December.
Half Moon Bay residents themselves are not driving retail sales on Main Street. They may be more likely to visit the Bank of America or State Farm offices on Main Street than a gift shop, however inviting. Local residents would like to see more jobs available on the Coastside that pay a living wage — jobs like those offered at the Think Wrong design studio and Dunlap’s law office if not at many of the local retail concerns. Local residents bemoan traffic caused by tourists who are lured to the quaint retail environment that already exists on Main Street. Many fondly remember a time when there was a gas station and car repair shop on Main Street, when they could transact the kinds of business necessary in this life.
We recognize that Half Moon Bay is a tourist town. We need a thriving retail environment. Sales tax receipts are important to the health of the city. And city staff and council mean well this time. Rather than rushing zoning standards that will stand for decades, they would do well to initiate a thoughtful, public process worthy of the importance downtown Half Moon Bay plays for the entire Coastside.
Meanwhile, the City Council should welcome rather than discourage businesswomen like Dunlap who are breathing new life into the city.
Well Commissioner Ruddock. Lord knows we don't have nearly enough outlets for alcohol in this town. We need more alcohol to be consumed. Why not fund your vision yourself?
Half Moon Bay already HAS a reputation for being very difficult to do business in, even for the Bay Area. This type of stuff is exactly why. The heart of downtown has had a boarded up mess for 10 years. Nobody wants to build there. This is why.
Very good article!
Agreed. Well done Clay.
