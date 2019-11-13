The executive and judicial branches of the United States government appear to be engaged in quashing the American dream for close to 800,000 people. By extension, the government is rendering the dream less meaningful and more elusive for the rest of us.
We don’t normally concern ourselves with federal policy, but the Trump Administration’s fixation on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — also known as the Dream Act — hits home. You needed to look no further on Tuesday than a rally on behalf of Dreamers held at Half Moon Bay’s Mac Dutra Plaza.
The Dream Act was a creation of the Obama Administration. It offered temporary protection from deportation for people who were brought to this country illegally as children through no fault of their own. It had brought support of Americans from both sides of the aisle because we used to be a compassionate nation.
However, our president capitalized on fear and racial animus to win the election. It turns out there is plenty of that to go around, even in the wake of Barack Obama’s “post-racial” two terms in office. Trump told his base that he would close borders and send millions of brown-skinned immigrants back from whence they came. He’s created a mess of things on our borders, vilified communities of hard-working people, stoked racial prejudice and caused many — including some Coastsiders — to live in perpetual fear of deportation. Congratulations.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments over whether the Department of Homeland Security acted legally to wind down the program and consign hundreds of thousands of mostly young adults to an uncertain fate.
Now the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether to allow a misguided and misanthropic presidential administration to end the dream for people like South Coast resident Lorena Calvillo. She told us last year that the Dream Act allowed her to contemplate higher education and a productive life in the only country she has ever known. She is one of an estimated 9,000 San Mateo County residents currently protected by DACA.
It’s time for all of us to stand up for the American Dream, and not just for our own parochial interests. No one can blame these young Dreamers for making a life in this country. That we would consider turning them away says much more about the rest of us and the state of our own decaying national identity than it does about immigrants whose crime is calling this place home.
"Trump told his base that he would close borders and send millions of brown-skinned immigrants back from whence they came."
President Trump said no such thing and you know it. You're ignoring the fact that illegal border crossings and illegal overstays are ILLEGAL ACTS and you're falsely, intentionally, smearing every American who expects our leaders to see that our laws and borders are respected.
Trump is not the one fixated on the color of people's skin (i.e. being racist): that person is this Editor.
This is comical.
If you cannot at least mention, let alone accept, the reason why it is being litigated, you have absolutely no standing to be issuing opinion on the subject.
The law is absolute. Your emotions are not a part of the equation.
Why did the Democratic majority in 2008-2011 fix immigration? Hint: so they could keep using them as pawns.
