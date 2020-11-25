So much is in flux these days, but one thing is certain: This will be the strangest Thanksgiving many of us will ever face.
Any other year, Thanksgiving is a welcome square on the calendar. Kids return from college. To Grandma’s house we go. We relish the relish tray and stuff ourselves on stuffing. We laugh at that one relative who is sure to make a turkey of himself. Thanksgiving is a respite before the commercialization of Christmas, and a chance to give thanks for all that we have.
This year, it’s just one more thing coronavirus has taken from us.
Public health officials have some draconian pleas. Guidance from the San Mateo County Health Department calls for gatherings to be “small, short, stable and safe.” It recommends eating outdoors, that you keep your distance from Aunt Harriet and Uncle Joe and that everyone wear a face covering when not eating. Doctors also hope you’ve already gotten your flu shot, that you won’t travel too far over this long weekend, that you remember to wash your hands often and stop touching your face.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no more permissive. It reiterates much of the same guidance and has a unique suggestion: Have everyone at the party bring their own full holiday dinner. The idea is to forgo the kind of potluck dinner that is a defining characteristic of family gatherings.
We think it’s still OK to argue about politics as long as the Republicans and Democrats are kept six feet apart, which, come to think of it, is probably a good idea anyway these days.
It may seem impossible, this suggestion that we give up so much tradition on one of our most important holidays, but many lives may well depend on it over the winter months to come. There is no denying that COVID-19 cases are on the rise all across the country. Halloween parties didn’t help. The cold is forcing us inside. Every expert warns that we have to do more — not less — to stem the virus. There may be light at the end of the tunnel as companies race to produce a vaccination we can believe in, but, until then, our behavior is our only defense.
And please know this: If you choose to do anything less, it isn’t only your life you are putting on the line. You aren’t exhibiting your rugged individualism by not wearing a mask. You are endangering more susceptible family and friends as well as the rest of us.
You are also increasing the likelihood that businesses will suffer longer, schools will be slower to open and that we will not be able to have a normal Thanksgiving in 2021 either.
This Thanksgiving, let’s find ways to help those who are less fortunate, and let’s also take tangible steps to protect the people and places for which we are so very thankful. Don’t bother passing the potatoes. I brought my own this year.
— Clay Lambert
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.