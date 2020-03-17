Today, we’re inviting faith.
We don’t usually run overtly religious messages on this page. But then there is nothing usual about this day. Last week we reached out to religious leaders on the Coastside seeking solace and perspective. They graciously responded and elsewhere in this section you will read notes from clergy with the Coastside Jewish Community, Mariners Church, the Coastside United Methodist Church and Pescadero Community Church.
We don’t expect secular Coastsiders to suddenly get religion. Nor do we think communities of faith need our intervention in this time of need. Our hope in printing these messages is to provide a window through which we can see each other and perhaps better understand ourselves. So much pulls us apart. So much now depends on our ability to resist that force.
We would say that it is easy to become overwhelmed at a time like this, but there has never been a time like this in most of our lifetimes. Many of us fear the unknown, and that fear can flood us when we quench our thirst for each new development from a fire hose that can’t be shut off.
Faith can ease that fear. It is one of the things that defines humaneness. It’s sometimes irrational and always irreplaceable. It requires confidence even where we have no direct evidence. The word needn’t be applied to religion. We have faith that we will wake up each morning, faith in the restorative nature of our democracy, faith in our abilities to rise to each new occasion.
Of course, we have faith in science and the ability of learned experts to understand how viruses behave. We have faith that social distancing and that taking care to wash our hands and to avoid touching our face will help to keep us safe from novel coronavirus. We have faith that our medical professionals will continue to do their hard work because they have always done so.
Our faith is not blind. It is based on the abilities and care we see in each other. Take comfort in the words we publish today.
— Clay Lambert
