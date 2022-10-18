In the past, it seemed there were two kinds of candidates on the coast: those who talked about revolutionary environmental protections, often with an eye toward mitigating the effects of climate change, and those who talked a good game even if they didn’t consider climate the purview of a small-town government official.
Those days are past. Now it seems everyone is on the same page. Climate deniers have largely found some other conspiracy to rally round. You can’t live along the coastline and deny the erosion under your feet, the change in the marine layer over your head.
Another change: Thoughtful candidates understand there are no easy fixes.
Not so long ago, the Half Moon Bay City Council proposed an electrification ordinance that will require new residential and commercial construction to be powered by electricity. It did not speak to existing buildings, which is obviously the elephant in the gas-heated room. Call it a measured step that didn’t go as far as council members originally envisioned. In fact, Councilman Harvey Rarback voted against it because he thought it gave commercial greenhouses — substantial contributors to local emissions — a free pass until 2045.
Such local laws are called “reach codes” because they go beyond state minimum requirements for design and construction. They can also be a reach for local constituents who love their gas appliances and hate to be told what they can and can’t do in their own homes.
Meanwhile, the world warms, the bluffs crumble. And we all acknowledge how little we are doing now in an effort that our children and grandchildren don’t suffer long after we’re gone. It would be easy to despair. But there are things you can do on your own, without a government mandate, to improve your world. And there is help you might not have considered.
This week, Peninsula Clean Energy, a joint powers agency that aggregates power from clean energy sources and then delivers that energy over PG&E distribution lines to cities on the Peninsula, announced a new loan and rebate program designed to entice you to think electric. It promises a new zero-percent loan that provides interest-free financing for up to $10,000 per home for projects like installation of electric heat pumps and water heaters. Homeowners will repay the loans over up to 10 years on the monthly PG&E billing statements. In addition, the nonprofit will rebate thousands off the cost of these electric appliances. These programs are available to residents across the Coastside.
If ordinances banning gas technology might be seen as a stick, free money like this is certainly a carrot.
“Making the switch from methane helps all our communities and region address some of the fastest growing sources of heat-trapping pollutants responsible for our changing climate,” said San Mateo County Supervisor Dave Pine in a prepared statement.
It might not seem like much to say you replaced your gas-powered stove with an electric one. It’s unlikely to seem like a heroic measure to the next generation. But it’s something. And you don’t have to pay for it yourself, all at once.
To learn more about the program, visit peninsulacleanenergy.com.
— Clay Lambert
