As our idyllic community has faced challenges with power outages, fires and other difficult situations, I would like to extend my sincere thanks and acknowledge all who helped us at the Review to keep you updated amid technical limitations.
As you can imagine, it is extremely challenging to get out a newspaper when you are working in the dark and without power. Over the last two weeks, our team at the Review has been operating in less than ideal conditions. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the city of Half Moon Bay for extending us a line from the City Hall generator. One electrical connection enabled us to operate our most vital computers and hook up to our backup internet connection. That enabled us to provide timely news to the public.
I would also like to praise KHMB radio for its regular updates to the community during the power outage. Our local radio station kept listeners informed throughout this crisis.
And I would especially like to acknowledge the staff of the Review. Thanks to the tireless work of our editorial team, the Coastside community received information in the form of web updates, email notifications, and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram posts throughout the duration of the power outages. I am very proud of the work they do, day in and day out. Thank you to all.
- Barb Anderson, Publisher
