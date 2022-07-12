Here we are, in the red again.
Almost without public notice, San Mateo County health officials have announced that local COVID-19 case rates and resulting hospitalizations have risen to the point that we have moved from the medium, or yellow, range to high, red. The designation was actually given by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and resulted from locally reported statistics in June.
Much of California is in the “high risk category” at this point. Perhaps the most relevant number to watch is hospitalizations: 6.2 percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds in the county are filled with confirmed COVID-19 patients. That number has been rising from near zero in April. This despite being the time of year when more of us are outside more often and presumably less in harm’s way.
The current culprit is an omicron variant known as BA.5. Experts say that last week it became the dominant variant spreading through U.S. communities. They say it contains key mutations that help it evade antibodies provided by previous vaccination and infection.
The actual case counts are sure to be much higher than the 395 per 100,000 currently reported in San Mateo County. Experts say testing is at an all-time low as the pandemic drags into a third year. The good news is that ICU admissions and deaths are not trending upward at this time.
The takeaway is this: We are not out of the COVID-19 woods yet, no matter how badly we may wish it were so.
By now, well over 1 million Americans and 6 million people around the globe have died due to COVID-19. There have been 519 million cases of the disease and the only reason it’s not worse is the precautions we take for ourselves and others, and the marvels of modern science.
The good news is the rest of the country is slowly catching up with the Bay Area in some respects. The CDC now reports more than 82 percent of people over the age of 5 have had at least one vaccination. The bad news is that most of us have become lax about the precautions we need to prevent further spread and disruption in the community.
You know the drill. Maintain 6 feet of distance when possible. Wear a well-fitting mask over your mouth and nose whenever indoors around strangers, particularly when using public transportation. Plan meetings and meals with others outside when possible. And stay home and test if you feel symptoms.
— Clay Lambert
