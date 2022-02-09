Are you increasingly worried about crime in the streets?
Many people are. A 2021 Gallup poll showed that Americans are more worried now than they were before the pandemic about falling victim to a range of crimes including muggings, car and home burglary, carjacking, identity theft, terrorism and murder. More than a third of us say we have installed a burglar alarm or gotten a dog, in part to thwart crime. Twelve percent more people now say they have a gun in the home for protection than said so in 2019, according to the survey.
All of this is fueled by some high-profile crimes and our own misperception of the resultant threat. This fear is not necessarily borne out by the statistics. And the statistics can be made to support just about any conclusion you may favor with respect to crime, as noted in a fascinating collection of graphs and factoids recently published by CalMatters.
For instance, if you watch much television news you may think retail theft and shoplifting are on the rise. There have been a few brazen smash-and-grab crimes from stores and malls across the Bay Area in recent months. They spawned calls for action from local politicians and even Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose own wine shop was burglarized in San Francisco. Newsom pledged $300 million so that law enforcement can target such crimes.
However, the numbers suggest that property crime has merely returned to pre-pandemic levels. The California Department of Justice data shows historic lows for most crimes in 2020. It looks like the thieves honored lockdowns and social-distancing requests along with the rest of us, and now they are back to work.
Despite a recall effort in large part focused on the perception that Newsom was soft on violent crime, homicide rates — though up a bit — are still near historic lows. In 1993, nearly 13 of every 100,000 Californians were killed by homicide. Today the rate is 5.5 homicides for every 100,000 people in the state. It’s up more than 20 percent from 2019 levels, but still less than half the rate experienced in the 1990s.
Before you form your own conclusions, know that the statistics are murky because they are collected by individual police departments that do not use standard assumptions. They can be used to justify increased spending for police programs or to suggest that traditional law enforcement techniques do not work and therefore should be defunded. Neither conclusion is entirely supported by the statistics.
The old saying is that there are lies, damn lies and statistics. But they can be confusing without being out and out lies. The world is a complex place and there are many reasons for crime and perhaps even more for why we are so afraid. You might take some comfort in knowing that we are not more likely to become the victims of most classes of crime than we were before the pandemic. Keep that dog leashed and your handgun locked.
— Clay Lambert
"Are you increasingly worried about crime in the streets?"
Yes Mr. Editor, and for good reason:
https://www.ppic.org/publication/crime-trends-in-california/
" Preliminary data from four of California’s major cities—Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, and San Francisco—show increases in property and violent crime numbers in 2021. In particular, the troubling increase in homicides that we saw in 2020 appears to continue—homicides in these cities were up by about 17% in 2021."
Clay writes, "Twelve percent more people now say they have a gun in the home for protection than said so in 2019"
That's no surprise given the "woke" reduction of police protection and increase in crime, on top of the usual danger that "when seconds count, police are minutes away."
Most of the homoicideing going on is between people who know each other and have access to firepower.
More guns means more deadly outcomes. And as Americans are an easily freighted bunch, (Google Operation Iraqi Liberation, briefcase nukes and sleeper cells), we have been buying guns at a record pace.
Which of course leads to more little kids finding those guns and blowing the brains out of their little brothers and sisters. A trend that is trending worse than ever but will not be commented on by those who know Liberals are the problem:-- https://www.npr.org/2021/08/31/1032725392/guns-death-children
But who cares about those kids. They are shooting themselves and their siblings with mommy's and daddy's guns. Their deaths are not a factor and can only be blamed on Liberals in the context of Eddy Eagle being banned from Kindergarten.
I am not worried. Never was worried about brief case nukes or Islamic Sleeper cells, Not worried about little kids shooting me with daddy's Glock, Not afraid of anything the boogey that so frightens uffish and Tyler. Life is good.
Besides. Life in America was totally catastrophic prior to January 20th, 2017. Rapes, murders, carnage. That is why Trump was elected. Right? And there was barely any raping, murdering, or carnage until January 21st 2021, right?
So we had four years of bliss. Right? All we need to do is buy lots more guns and ammo until the next guy who promises easy solutions comes along.
Tyler, you really need to read past the click bait head lines. From the same article you posted: --
Among the 15 largest counties, only Fresno and Orange County saw both violent and property crime rates increase in 2020. -- Red counties. 2020. Republicans in control of America.
Violent crime increased in many counties, but property crime decreased in most counties. -- Hmmm. Sounds like less stranger on stranger crime and more lover on lover crime.
The statewide property crime rate declined in 2020. -- Democrat's in control of California in 2020. Do they get credit?
In 2021, some crime rates seemed to increase, with homicides continuing to rise. -- Ok. I can't come up with a pity report for this one. Does anybody know if the violence was stranger on stranger o domestic? The first make me nervous, the latter is not a threat to my well being.
The state’s highest rate of violent crime was in the San Joaquin Valley, which had 559 violent incidents per 100,000 residents, while the highest rate of property crime occurred in the San Francisco Bay Area, which had 2,608 property incidents per 100,000 residents. -- Looks like they shoot it out in Red California and steal from each other in Blue California.
One more for those who think there are simple solutions: --
https://www.vox.com/2020/8/3/21334149/murders-crime-shootings-protests-riots-trump-biden
How come there was so much rape, murder in mayhem in 2020? Wasn't the country in the grips of the Orange Mussolini at that time? Or were those numbers doctored to make the Don look bad?
Just go buy a gun and keep it in your pocket. Caress it if that helps. Maybe buy a T-shirt with an in your face comment about shooting the survivors. That should make you feel safe.
Buy into the scare mongering if it makes you feel better. Life is good.
