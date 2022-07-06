In today’s newspaper, staff writer Peter Tokofsky looks at a forgotten corner of many public meetings — the consent agenda. It may signal the mundane machinations of government that can’t possibly be of interest to mere taxpayers, but that is often not the case. In fact, sometimes, elected officials and bureaucrats hide important expenditures in plain sight, under the consent agenda.
By law, California public agencies have to post their agenda 72 hours before a public meeting. Most of those documents follow a formula: the name of the agency, some details about the meeting place and time, and perhaps how to access it virtually, followed by new business, old business and adjournment. Somewhere near the top will often be the consent agenda.
The idea is to streamline the meeting and clump some routine things together for a single vote. Minutes from previous meetings, staff appointments, the month’s expenditures and other items considered perfunctory are often listed on the consent agenda. The board chair will call for a vote on consent items and often they will pass without further discussion — unless a member of the board removes something from consent in order to hash it out. Google “consent agenda” and it appears government think tanks, public agencies and academics alike all find the practice an efficient way to conduct business.
It is. It’s also a good way to keep the public from asking questions about details of governance.
For instance, this is where many agencies list “routine” expenditures, sometimes called “warrants.” The June 21 Half Moon Bay City Council agenda provides a long list of these public expenses totaling $1.14 million spent in the month of May alone. The list runs four pages. One notable expense that brought no public comment was in the form of two checks written to Townsend Public Affairs for a total of $30,000. Townsend is a lobbying group, with offices in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., and the money is meant to pay for lobbying that the city hopes will ultimately bring in many more dollars from state and federal government sources. Other interesting finds: $637 for a ukulele teacher (for recreation classes), $11,080 to Chargepoint Inc. for electric vehicle charging stations, and $55,164.34 in expenses from the city’s Crisis Assistance Response and Evaluation mental health program.
The most recent Pacifica City Council meeting consent agenda mentioned spending up to $63,400 on an executive recruiter and the rejection of a bid for handrails on the pier. The council’s entire agenda packet ran on for 1,600 pages, and it’s a safe bet very few people without a city title read it all.
We don’t mean to suggest city government is hiding these expenses; on the contrary, they are listed on the agenda specifically to make the public aware of them. It’s just that almost no one bothers to look there. And that can be useful to city officials who don’t want to discuss expenses.
Don’t think local government would do that? In Broward County, Fla., the civil grand jury chastised the local school board. “Consent agendas do make meetings shorter, but they are a great way to hide serious and often expensive decisions from the public,” the grand jury noted. In 2019, a Texas judge chastised Montgomery County commissioners for conducting most of their business by consent and without any public debate.
Robert Wechsler, director of research for CityEthics.org, suggests limits on how much money can be waved away in a consent agenda and that appointments be read into the record rather than ignored in the public debate. We think there ought to be some debate about what can be included on a consent agenda and that local boards err on the side of transparency rather than expedience.
— Clay Lambert
