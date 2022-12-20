Today is the first day of winter, but we are smack in the middle of a blizzard of trouble. And that means people, your neighbors, are hurting.
We are nearing the mid-March date that will mark our fourth year of pandemic. More than a million Americans have died from COVID-19 and there have been almost 100 million known infections. The virus has brought loss unlike any this nation has known in a century. It is at least partially responsible for a difficult economy that has even left thousands of highly trained tech workers without employment.
Factor in war in Europe, the never-ending sound of gun violence in the nation’s streets, inflation, an increase in the number of people without homes … No, these are not the best of times.
Just ask Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, which this week is issuing an urgent call for monetary donations to meet demands that are still what they were near the peak of the pandemic. Unfortunately, the region’s premier supplier of food for the hungry says monetary donations are down 37 percent from this time in 2020 and that some government contributions have ended.
Incredibly, Second Harvest says it needs $25 million more by the end of December to stay on track this fiscal year.
“During times of economic uncertainty, we’ve always come together to make sure our neighbors have access to enough nutritious food,” said Second Harvest of Silicon Valley CEO Leslie Bacho in a prepared release. “This year is incredibly challenging … It will take all of us."
Every month, Second Harvest supplies 450,000 meals to people in need in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. That is up 80 percent from pre-pandemic levels. The agency puts part of the blame on surging gas prices and inflation in other sectors. People are having to make hard choices and increasingly looking for help from groups like Second Harvest.
You don’t have to look for suffering in developing nations of the world. Simply look around:
▸ In Oakland, Michael Altfest, director of community engagement at the Alameda County Food Bank, told the Associated Press that the need in his community was as much as 70 percent higher than in 2019.
▸ In Chicago, Jim Conwell, of the Greater Chicago Food Bank, said his agency is serving 30 percent more people in 2022 than in 2021.
▸ In Washington, D.C., the staff at Bread for the City, which provides food for the hungry in the nation’s capital, said it was prepared to give out 12,000 meals at Thanksgiving — 20 percent more than it did in 2019. It had to shut down three days early, after giving out 16,000 meals.
In fact, one in five American adults reported household food insecurity over the course of the summer of 2022, according to the Urban Institute.
The holiday season — especially this week of Christmas — is the perfect time to look around and respond to the suffering you see. Your gift to Second Harvest could make all the difference. A $50 donation is enough to provide 100 meals. Individuals, corporations and organizations can help by donating money or volunteering. For more information, visit shfb.org or call 1-866-234-3663.
