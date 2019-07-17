Many on the coast got this ominous text message on Thursday:
“Great White Sharks Sited (sic) in Half Moon Bay … GREAT WHITE SHARKS SIGHTINING (sic) from Ritz Carlton to Pillar Point Harbor. Use Caution.”
It’s as if the county’s emergency managers hoped to ward off these denizens of the deep by depressing the shift key until they were capitalized to death. That hysterical warning was chum in the water for news outlets across the Bay Area and well beyond, which reported breathlessly about this dark threat in local waters. Our favorite was the online report of “a Half Moon Bay resident who lives a mile away from the beach (who) was cited by ABC7 News as saying that it is rare to see sharks in the area …” Never mind the dubious television reporting that quoted a woman who lives a mile from the beach as if that makes her some kind of expert, another news outlet felt the need to quote that worthless report.
This has been Shark Week on the coast. What began with social media posts became SMC Alerts that turned into seemingly endless news stories about fish actually living in the ocean. Most of these reports were hours late to be of any real use and did not pinpoint the area of the sightings. Rarely has so much been made of so little.
Experts say that the predators are a relatively common sight in local waters. They rarely bother humans unless they mistake us for seals or some more regular prey. Great whites will attack humans. The California Academy of Sciences notes 99 great white shark attacks in California’s history and says the area around Año Nuevo in southern San Mateo County is known to attract the sharks due to the great feeding opportunity it provides. Some experts suggest the sharks may be coming farther north because local waters have been warmer. And that is a far greater concern than shark attack, one that doesn’t seem to capture nearly as many TV cameras.
“Advances in Atmospheric Sciences” reported earlier this year that the world’s oceans are warmer now than at any time on record. That ultimately means stronger waves, bigger storms, dying coral habitats and troubled fisheries, among other things. That these warm waters attract great whites is the least of our problems.
We don’t mean to suggest that great white sharks aren’t a concern. California State Parks posted entirely rational and understandable warnings that were actually spelled correctly. Those of us who choose to swim or surf in local waters know we are not alone out there.
A timely warning of credible great white sightings is appropriate. However, the all-caps screaming from emergency managers and some in the media showed a lack of understanding of our oceans and the real threats we face.
