It is hard for the average citizen of the United States to know what, exactly, to do about Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. While Ukraine is bludgeoned with seemingly indiscriminate violence, we are bombarded with images we can hardly believe: Families fleeing west with whatever they can carry; mothers dying while holding their babies in their arms; people huddling in subterranean subway systems that have become bomb shelters.
The official U.S. response has been largely economic. The United States and its allies have made Russia a pariah for now. They have stopped short of direct military involvement to avoid provoking a cornered Vladimir Putin into starting a world war that, until a few weeks ago, seemed unimaginable.
Meanwhile, most of us, including the author of these words, are left gaping at our TV screens. The horror is like a crackling fire. It’s hard to look at directly and even more difficult to look away.
Traditionally, the United States government throws money at problems like this. Billions for weapons, hundreds of millions for food and medicine and so forth. And when confronted with someone else’s existential crisis, individual Americans in the social media age tend to find a symbolic way to show vague support without actually doing anything at all. Remember the hashtag #MeToo? How about that day everyone put a black box in their Instagram account to support the Black Lives Matter movement? We could cancel Putin, though he seems not to care.
This time there are myriad terrific organizations doing hard work on the ground to house some of the 2.8 million Ukrainians who have fled the violence or to provide medical and other support in the country. The Red Cross has a simple donation platform and will make good use of your money. Other vetted organizations with Ukrainian crisis funds include CARE, the International Medical Corps, UNICEF and the United Nations World Food Programme — all of which are a mere Google search away. Others are finding more inventive ways, such has renting Airbnb nights in the country so that hosts can use that money to help stave off invasion. The short-term rental company itself has since instituted its own program, inviting donors to essentially rent rooms that can then be used to house refugees.
One thing we all must do: stay informed. This means seeking out sources you can trust and not your aunt’s neighbor on Nextdoor.
Recently, the Washington Post went to social media to explain how it was verifying imagery amid the flood of photos and videos posted online that claim to be action from the ongoing war. Among other things, the newspaper’s team examines the metadata for clues to a video’s provenance. It cross-check’s landmarks in an image to see whether what is depicted is plausible. It checks with official sources to see whether they can confirm a particular action. It’s more important than ever before to support truth as a foil to aggressors who have made a game of lying.
Elsewhere in these pages, we talk with coastal residents who have ties to Ukraine. Their concern for friends and family is palpable. In and of itself it’s insufficient, but we must tell the truth about this war. Cling to it and watch for ways to help mitigate human suffering in the world.
— Clay Lambert
