By any measure, these are extraordinary times in our public schools. And you don’t have to look very far to see extraordinary effort to keep it all together.
Virtually every public school district is being tested as we approach Year 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers, administrators and students (particularly students) did their level best to slog through a year of remote learning. At best, it was … remote. In the fall of 2021, educators across the country generally agreed that kids needed to be back in the classroom even if that meant some level of risk for themselves.
When the current school year started, things were looking up. We had vaccines that blunted the worst of the Delta variant. Everyone was invested in getting back to work. Then Omicron gave us pause. As case rates soared, teachers were once again asked to put their health on the line to teach our kids.
It is frankly too much to ask. Many left the profession as a result. A recent Brookings Institute survey found that nearly a third of teachers said they envisioned leaving their teaching positions, or at least the states in which they worked, within five years. The percentage of teachers who said they thought they would stay in the profession through retirement has taken a hit over the last year. The survey showed that 41 percent of teachers said they had considered leaving the calling since the start of the pandemic.
It’s particularly hard to convince qualified people to be substitute teachers in this environment. Why would you put your health at risk for a temporary job not known for its convincing compensation or prestige when there are so many other available jobs out there, many better compensated and allowing you to work from the safety of your home?
COVID-19 is itself a great teacher of sorts. One lesson we may draw from it is that our educators are resilient, imaginative and passionate. They are caregivers for our children, they are preparers for an uncertain future, they are nurturers ready to hear kids’ fears, and inspirers who light the way to a better day.
And it’s not just the classroom teacher you meet on back-to-school night who is doing extraordinary things these days. As a significant proportion of staff isolates with the virus, as substitutes find more rewarding fields, those who remain in our schools are doing extracurricular work without seeking extra credit.
Cabrillo Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge spent the first Tuesday in January working as a substitute teacher in a sixth-grade science class. Assistant Superintendent Leticia Bhatia and Director of Educational Support Services Martha Ladd were also in classrooms last week. While they might have enjoyed spending time with students, teaching takes them away from district governance, which is more important than ever before.
It’s not often you read of a CEO bagging groceries or delivering your order. Educators are different, though. They are adaptable by nature and never stop thinking about your kids. We didn’t need a global pandemic to know that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.