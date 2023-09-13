Several weeks ago, we used this space to suggest our democracy would be stronger if only more people took an active role in it. We noted that, while just about all of us have something to say about the man in the Oval Office and certain hot-button national political issues, few citizens ever attend a city council meeting. That not enough of us open the school board agendas or fool with fire boards and water agencies and all the other local and regional government authorities that together largely govern our lives.
Well, on Saturday, we saw the antidote to apathy among about 100 people who left the sunshine behind for the bunker-like confines of the Pacifica Community Center.
The occasion: an unpretentious gathering billed as “coffee and conversation” with California Assemblyman Marc Berman.
“This is a way bigger turnout than we expected,” Berman told the crowd, as aides scurried about to unstack many times the dozen chairs they had initially situated around the room.
Pacifica Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck seemed to look longingly at the civic-minded crowd as he introduced Berman. “I would love to see this turnout at every city council meeting,” he lamented.
Part of the interest was undoubtedly a curiosity about Berman himself. The former Palo Alto City Council member is in his seventh year in the state Assembly, but this is only his first as a representative of northern stretches of San Mateo County. His concerns shifted a bit when he was redistricted into Assembly District 24, which runs from Pacifica south to west San Jose and includes all of the San Mateo County coast.
But it was clearly more than a chance to see a legislator in the flesh that drove people of all walks of life to attend. These were citizens with a point of view who weren’t looking to be led by their nose through the local lawmaker’s accomplishments. That much became obvious in their questions.
The first concerned ACA 13 a relatively arcane Assembly constitutional amendment that would affect voter thresholds for ballot measures. Just how in the weeds is ACA 13? Here is the text: “Would further provide that an initiative measure that includes one or more provisions that would amend the Constitution to increase the voter approval requirement to adopt any state or local measure would be approved by the voters only if the proportion of votes cast in favor of the initiative measure is equal to or greater than the highest voter approval requirement that the initiative measure would impose.”
Even Berman struggled to explain it. But essentially, if passed through the Senate, the constitutional amendment would then go to voters and require future ballot measures that increase voter approval requirements to pass by the same margin required of the ballot measure itself. Depending upon your point of view, the concept is merely fair, a big win for California cities or a terrible outcome for homeowners. (Cities worry that outside interests could make it nearly impossible to pass local taxes while some taxpayer groups think it will lead to spiraling taxes.)
That spawned a question about Prop. 13, the controversial provision that caps property taxes for homeowners. If Berman thought he would be lobbed softballs, he learned otherwise here. “It is politicians like you who are messing up Prop. 13,” one man said before leaving the audience in disgust.
The next question dealt with parental rights surrounding gender issues and the state’s efforts to balance those rights for all.
And so it went. These were not people who just wanted to get a look at the new guy.
For his part, Berman seemed to relish the discourse — as well he should. These were the engaged, thoughtful citizens who were too often missing from regularly scheduled meetings on the coast. They represented diverse interests, and their heads were not buried in the local sand. They knew what the state was doing and what it was capable of doing, even if they were fuzzy on some particulars. The point is they came, and they participated.
It was a delight to see so many people voice their concerns in a public forum. If all those people merely came for the donuts and free coffee, might we suggest that would be a worthwhile investment for all future public meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.