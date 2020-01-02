There was a man standing at the corner of Main Street and Kelly Avenue in downtown Half Moon Bay on Monday morning holding a homemade sign over his head. It read: “New Year’s Revolution.”
Welcome to 2020.
New Year’s Day always feels like an artifice. Nothing really begins again between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, but human beings believe in new beginnings. We need redemption, revitalization, resolutions and, from time to time, even revolutions.
This year would be a good time to rethink long-held assumptions on the coast. Here are a few.
That we are best served by many arcane special taxation districts. The Coastside is home to two water districts and there are three governmental entities charged with running one dysfunctional sewer authority. Most know that we would be better served with one water and sewer district that represented all Coastsiders rather than several serving parochial interests.
Maybe this is the year calm reason replaces hyperbole and we begin to move toward more rational governance of these important municipal services. Maybe 2020 will be remembered as the year Coastsiders took control of their infrastructure, stopped paying for duplicative administrative services, ended years of acrimony and lawsuits, and demanded a single water and sewer authority. Probably not, but wouldn’t that be revolutionary around here?
That residents’ interests shouldn’t be equal to that of tourists. The California Coastal Commission has deemed this a tourist mecca, and frankly it would be without any official blessing. Coastsiders are lucky to be able to live in a place like this, and it is incumbent upon all of us to protect the California coast for future generations and share it with visitors, whether they be from St. Petersburg, Fla., or St. Petersburg, Russia.
But wouldn’t it be grand if this were also a place that built parks for its children, that supported its schools in the same way that other Peninsula communities do, that put local taxpayers on par with out-of-towners? The Half Moon Bay City Council recently used this tourist-first thinking in the rushed designation of “heritage” protection for visitor-serving retail on Main Street in Half Moon Bay. Instead, we need more of the kind of thinking that led San Mateo County to protect Tunitas Beach from trashy parties while maintaining it as a destination worthy of visitation.
Putting residents’ wishes on a par with tourists’ would ultimately alleviate traffic, provide more local jobs and maybe even construct housing that locals could afford.
That there is money to be made from Mavericks. For more than a decade, professional surfers and a parade of charlatans who have promised them the world have tried to turn a unique natural and public resource off the coast of Pillar Point into an ATM. They have been thwarted again and again by the unpredictable nature of the wave itself. This year, the World Surf League turned away from the environment that makes its sport special in favor of glorified wave pools miles from the ocean. Anything to make a buck.
Instead, surfers up for one of the world’s great challenges have been rather quietly making their way to the famed spot to do what surfers have done for decades: commune with nature and the spiritual quality that comes from riding a wave. Perhaps that is entirely enough.
That we are not all in this together. There have been times in our recent past when Coastsiders broke into tribes. Old Guard vs. environmentalists. Parents vs. retirees. Midcoast against Half Moon Bay residents. These and other artificial divisions have kept us from acting for the collective good.
Most recently, those divisions have been largely dormant and that has given us breathing room to form a better Coastside. You say you want a revolution? Let’s begin here.
