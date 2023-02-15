We would be remiss if we didn’t mention the passing of one of the Midcoast’s most involved citizens. Ric Lohman died in January following an illness.
It would be easier to mention the Coastside issues he was not involved in rather than to list all those in which he played a part over more than 30 years. He moved to the coast in 1991 and jumped into politics with all his heart. He served for 13 years on the Granada Sanitary District board and for seven years on the Midcoast Community Council. He represented coastal agencies on the San Mateo Local Agency Formation Commission, championed Midcoast residents on the Sewer Authority-Mid-coastside board, and also held a seat on the Montara Water and Sanitary District board of directors.
Somehow, despite or because of all that public service, he was well-liked across the usual Coastside political divides. His colleagues on the MWSD remembered him at a recent meeting with words like “resolute,” “firm,” and “intelligent,” and noted his sense of humor as a defining characteristic.
MWSD Executive Director Clemens Heldmaier recalled his ability to mediate conflict, and that is how I’ll remember him too. He proved you can disagree without being disagreeable. If that were his only contribution, we should build a statue in remembrance.
