The obituary came from a familiar source. Abundant Grace’s Eric DeBode wanted to tell us about the death of Terisa McCormick.
McCormick was a well-known personage downtown. She lived for a time by the Half Moon Bay Library. The demolition of the old library forced her to find a new home of sorts and she made it in Mac Dutra Plaza. DeBode says she often slept in the public park restroom to avoid the rain.
But it wasn’t always that way. DeBode writes in the obituary you can read on Page 4A of today’s newspaper that she once had a home in the condominium complex on Stone Pine Road. A divorce and alcoholism conspired against McCormick, and she found herself on the streets as she entered her seventh decade.
Let DeBode’s loving remembrance remind us that there are others like McCormick and just how precarious are the livelihoods and lives of many of us living paycheck to paycheck.
There was a time when homelessness in America felt like a rare disease. We knew it existed, and perhaps we saw people living on city streets, but it wasn’t so evident in the suburbs or rural areas. Today, at least in our state, homelessness has spread everywhere, like a cancer. Here on the coast, we see the evidence in the bushes, behind our shopping areas, under overpasses, on our beaches. The cause varies, but one prevailing symptom is a simple lack of housing.
Last week, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested several people whose crime was continuing to squat near Strawflower Village. Not so long ago, the city of Half Moon Bay ran a small homeless population from that same area. Some of those people simply moved a tick south to avoid the city’s wrath.
Also in today’s newspaper, reporter Davis Rich checks in on the growing number of Americans who live in vehicles. We’re not talking about some romantic attraction to life on the road in well-appointed recreational vehicles. No, these are people who can’t afford more conventional housing. The phenomenon is exploding across the Bay Area and has been cited as the reason for an uptick in homelessness across the region. Local governments have struggled to respond, often simply forcing these people to move along, with arcane traffic or code violations governing how long a driver can park in one place or how tall a vehicle can be on a given road.
These are stories of an ugly tear in the fabric of our society. Ever more of us are increasingly vulnerable. The tear will continue to worsen as long as we are able to ignore these stories. A happy ending will require a new narrative and that won’t be easy.
We hope that putting a name to these problems is a necessary step toward greater empathy and new ideas. This week, the name we give is Terisa McCormick. May she find shelter at last.
