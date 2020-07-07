COVID-19 continues to create CONFUSION-20.
Given the ever-changing science behind government mandates for things like face covering, beach closures and more, we understand the challenge that comes with communicating these dictates. However, the life-and-death consequences that follow these decisions require easy-to-follow guidance that is hard to argue with. We need to do better in the long months ahead. This coronavirus is not going away, no matter what certain politicians might say. So, it’s incumbent upon federal, state and local public health officials to communicate clearly and for their decisions to make sense.
Consider the plight of our friends to the southeast, in Santa Clara County.
On July 2, that county’s health officer issued a new order that would have permitted restaurants to open their indoor dining rooms and for other business opportunities to begin. It required a variance attestation from state authorities similar to the one provided San Mateo County just days earlier.
However, over the weekend, California public health officials said Santa Clara County failed to meet the necessary metrics, despite the fact that the county has fewer cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents than any other Bay Area county and plenty of available hospital beds. What’s more, Santa Clara County has been taken off the list of 23 California counties that require close monitoring. That changed on Monday, when state officials suddenly allowed the variance after all.
If you find this confusing, you are not alone. Apparently, Santa Clara County officials themselves may have misunderstood state guidance when they allowed outside dining beginning June 5. While cities like Palo Alto and Mountain View closed streets to allow for what has become popular al fresco dining experiences in those cities, state authorities say that sort of thing may soon be off the menu. In fact, California public health authorities say that counties that want outdoor dining must meet certain “readiness criteria.” San Mateo County met that threshhold before opening for outdoor dining.
Closer to home, Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County and state officials went to considerable lengths to keep people off area beaches over the recent long weekend. It was an undeniably popular effort locally, despite mounting evidence that outdoor activities are much safer than indoor gatherings, like shopping at the San Mateo County malls that are now open for business.
We are learning more about this virus all the time. We used to be more concerned about touching infected surfaces. We were originally told we didn’t need masks. We now know we are most likely to get this disease from prolonged indoor proximity to infected people. We understand that the changing guidance is the result of new information and not some attempt at misinformation.
But we need the latest guidance to be clear and we need it to make sense. When even local governments can’t keep up, we know we have a problem beyond the virus itself.
— Clay Lambert
