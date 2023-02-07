It was possible on Thursday night, amid the gentle amber glow of a beer purchased at the Mavericks House in Princeton, to think we were headed toward a better day. Legislators speaking at the Brews and Views event want to hold utilities and state and local government authorities to account so that one fine day we won’t face weeks without power or blocked roadways or spotty cable and internet service every time the wind blows.
Whether that day has come remains to be seen in the sober light of day.
A couple of hundred Coastsiders turned out for the night’s edition of a speaker series that has long been a useful town hall. This one featured Sen. Josh Becker and San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller as well as Puente’s tireless Executive Director Rita Mancera, ALAS founder and the coast’s moral compass, Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, county emergency manager David Cosgrave and Caltrans’ Arnica MacCarthy. They came to discuss the Coastside’s resiliency in the wake of what was literally a disastrous January. (Another such gathering, this one focused on the events of Jan. 23, is being planned for Feb. 23.)
We want to believe lawmakers when they tell us they will hold the capitalists’ feet to the fire. We revel at the thought that power companies might be made to provide some redundancy to prevent long outages. We thrill at the notion that communication from state and local agencies would go beyond a confusing text message here and there. But we’ve also been here before.
The first such meeting that comes to mind came in 2019 after a power outage closed the Devil’s Slide tunnels, a nightmare exacerbated by Caltrans’ inability to stop their own contractors from simultaneously mucking up traffic on Highway 92. There were lots of pledges at the meeting at Half Moon Bay High School that night four years ago. Lots of long faces promising to do better. Ultimately, a PG&E representative told us the company couldn’t put redundant power lines through the tunnels because of unspecified “homeland security concerns.” And I’m not making that up.
But let’s go way back. Pacifica resident Dan Stegink found the following lead on a story in the Dec. 20, 1889, edition of the San Jose Mercury: "A landslide on the Spanishtown road last night stopped travel and prevented stage communication. Telegraph poles, fences and trees were carried down over the road which runs along a hillside. Mails from the coast side of the county are delayed and telegraph communication is broken."
Generations of Coastside leaders have tried to address our brittle coastal infrastructure. Things are obviously better now than they were 143 years ago, but we are still cut off from time to time. True, Mother Nature can be difficult. It’s also true that utility managers, state agency directors and public safety officials have correctly calculated that no one loses their job just because a few thousand folks on the coast are cut off from the civilized world.
There were plenty of good ideas and some promising initiatives brought up at Thursday’s meeting. And there was more goodwill than you might expect from a standing-room-only crowd that included people who had been without power for days. There is a new county supervisor for the coast and a relatively new city manager in Half Moon Bay. They are sincere actors who deserve the benefit of the doubt.
If you’ve lived here for a while, you probably have the benefit of your own doubts. Maybe, just maybe, the coast’s fragile infrastructure will finally get the attention it deserves. As always, time will tell.
