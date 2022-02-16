Where there is smoke, there is fire. And there were surely some people on the coast who saw smoke on Friday and worried that wildfire was licking at our door once more.
Luckily, this time, it was a prescribed burn in southern San Mateo County started and monitored by Cal Fire as a small but crucial part of the state fire agency’s efforts to mitigate the risk of fire across the state.
The controlled fire on a warm, clear day consumed about 25 acres of undergrowth that could have been kindling for the kind of wildfire that has swallowed millions of acres across California in recent years. It represented years of planning that began in 2019, when TomKat managers first spoke with Cal Fire officials about the burn.
In a video posted on Twitter in the days before the burn, Cal Fire Deputy Division Chief Jonathan Cox acknowledged that his firefighters were usually dispatched to put out fires, not start them. He went on to note that an increasingly dry winter is raising the specter of a very dangerous “fire season,” that theoretically doesn’t begin until mid-summer.
Sarah Collomar carries the fiery title “burn boss” for Cal Fire and helps to manage such prescribed burns. On Twitter, she noted that these modern fire management tools are really a return to indigenous practices. In fact, members of the Amah Mutsun tribal band were on hand for an early-morning planning conference with firefighters at the Pescadero Fire Station on Friday.
“If we want to prevent large, explosive wildfires, we have to do prescribed burning,” Collomar said on Twitter. “It’s the most effective method of fuel reduction. It’s the most natural method of fuel production.”
We know that the sight of smoke is alarming, and there is no getting around the fact that Cal Fire has let previous prescribed burns get out of control. Just last fall, a 20-acre intentional burn in Santa Cruz County slipped containment and became known as the Estrada Fire, which burned more than 150 acres, threatened homes and caused an evacuation. Any firefighter will tell you that fire is a living, breathing thing and acknowledge it is difficult to control. That is why our firefighters train constantly and follow updated specifications to take every effort to manage such burns safely. We are confident that they learn from such mistakes.
We also have to do our part by creating defensible space that includes a buffer between your dwelling and outside fuel sources. There are a number of “home hardening” techniques that are outlined at readyforwildfire.org that should be standard practice for Californians. We should understand our personal water sources and make sure we take care of combustible products around our home.
Of course, we could do nothing and let climate change take its course. Just know that 2.7 million Californians live in areas deemed at “very high risk” for wildfire. Some of them live in areas with limited escape routes. It’s not hard to imagine jammed state highways here on the coast if a fast-moving fire were to engulf La Honda, Woodside or even El Granada. We could continue to simply put out fires with each flurry of thunder cracks or PG&E equipment failures. If that is your plan, be ready to go, because fire is coming for you.
— Clay Lambert
