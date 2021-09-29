Gov. Gavin Newsom, fresh from what he surely considers a mandate, wasted no time to signal his support for creating more affordable housing. Now we see what happens.
Newsom turned back a recall attempt on Sept. 14, winning 63.6 percent of the vote as more than 6 in 10 voting Californians rejected a Republican attempt to recall the governor. If that seems like a good deal of support for a governor grappling with making everyone happy in the midst of a very unhappy time, consider that he did even better — much better — in San Mateo County, where nearly 79 percent of voters said “no” to the recall.
Two days later, he signed three bills designed to promote more affordable housing options in California. He surely waited till after the votes were counted to keep from stoking the ire of single-family homeowners who often talk about the merits of more housing … in the abstract. When it comes to welcoming the low-wage workers they call “essential” into their own neighborhoods, these voters can be more, shall we say, circumspect. SB 8 extends the limitation on local government’s ability to “downzone” communities without allowing more density somewhere else. SB 9, perhaps the most consequential and controversial of the three, would allow some landowners to subdivide their lots in two and build duplexes in single-family zones. SB 10 would allow for more density in areas rich in jobs and transit alternatives.
All three passed through both houses of the California Legislature by wide margins; all three were opposed by cities on the Coastside and across the state. Local governments say the mandates are a threat to neighborhood character and, whether they say it or not, worry they will lose control of neighborhood planning. And thoughtful people who oppose the measures are concerned about ignoring environmental protections in the rush to build.
These measures aren’t the “answer” to California’s housing crisis. Duplexes won’t sprout like pampas grass across the coast. Like various moves to allow more accessory-dwelling units in single-family neighborhoods, these are incremental measures that will help but not entirely heal. That will take a commitment to innovation and an acknowledgement that all of us don’t need our own walled castles surrounded by lawns and winding driveways leading to three-car garages.
That is why the governor also supported a so-called “California Housing Accelerator” that will put $1.75 billion toward expediting 6,500 shovel-ready multifamily housing projects that have stalled with tax-exempt bonds and low-income housing credits.
On the day all this was announced, Newsom said in a prepared statement: “The housing affordability crisis is undermining the California Dream for families across the state, and threatens our long-term growth and prosperity. Making a meaningful impact on this crisis will take bold investments, strong collaboration across sectors and political courage from our leaders and communities to do the right thing and build housing for all.
Assuming he wants to continue to be governor, Newsom faces election again in 14 months. It will be interesting to see whether voters have given him a mandate for progressive housing policies like these or merely were reacting to a wrong-headed recall. We wouldn’t bet on the former, as likely voters in California like their space and other people so long as they are “not in my backyard.”
— Clay Lambert
Maybe the Editor should lead by example by building an affordable 4-plex dwelling unit (with multi families living in each) in his own backyard which is located in tony Palo Alto.
