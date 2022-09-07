If the pen is really mightier than the sword, someone should tell that to Vladimir Putin or any one of countless other misanthropes who dominate our discussions. So, what good is a poem now? What is a collection of words against our modern travails?
Well, ask Half Moon Bay resident Clifford Hunt.
These days, he is assembling poetry one Post-it Note at a time. I doubt he would suggest it will save the world, but neither will it do any lasting damage. In fact, it might just further community here on the coast by reminding us what many have forgotten: The heft of our similarities outweighs the relative slight of our differences.
Hunt was drafted to help run a monthly “Speakers’ Space,” which is part of the larger Make It Main Street production on the afternoon of the first Thursday of every month. For a couple of hours he encourages speakers (and listeners) to gather at Mac Dutra Plaza to share words and the ideas behind them.
As part of the project, he began leaving a poster for the Make It Main Street Speakers’ Space on area buildings, at the Half Moon Bay Library, at Senior Coastsiders and other places. On the poster he secured a pen and a stack of blank sticky notes. The posters also include a prompt intended to get passersby thinking. The last one was “If I were in charge I would …”
Included here is the result of his early-September Post-it harvesting. He would be the first to say the work isn’t his — he’s merely curating the results of an experiment in collective thought. He assembles the scribbled notes anonymous writers leave on the posters and puts them in a pleasing order. (He left out some snarky replies and cuss words.) Included here is the result.
But why include it here, in this space reserved for rants and raves about local issues? What do random thoughts from strangers, about what they would do if they were in charge, have to do with the price of pumpkins in Half Moon Bay? Well, nothing and everything.
Our editorial page is much like Hunt’s Speakers’ Space. We invite readers to write and assemble the results in much the same way Hunt presents his poetry. Both projects — our editorial page and the Speakers’ Space — are only as robust as our participants. Both rely on you. Both seek to look at the world around us and bring it into some meaningful focus. Both invite comment. Both are produced locally, and therefore are a finger on one beating pulse right here on the coast.
The Review may print subsequent Speakers’ Space poems (though likely not on the editorial page). To learn more about Speakers’ Space and how to participate in the next assembled poem, visit makeitmainstreethmb.org.
— Clay Lambert
