Say you were to crash your car on the way to work tomorrow morning. Perhaps you suffer some injury. Unbeknown to you, emergency dispatchers might call for an ambulance — even if your wounds are relatively minor. So, you get into the ambulance for a ride over the hill to a local hospital.
You might be surprised by what you find in the mail a couple weeks later.
By virtue of government contract, San Mateo County contractor American Medical Response is allowed to charge you a base rate of $2,431.24 for transporting you anywhere. And that is just for starters. Add $234.76 if you need a ride at night. How about oxygen? That will be another $234.76. You say they brought you to Stanford Hospital? At $60.58 a mile, that will cost you another $1,293.18 or so. And if you need to be transferred via helicopter, you better sit down. The Government Accountability Office told Congress in 2017 that the average cost of such transport had nearly tripled since 2010 to $40,000 per trip.
Now say you ditch your airplane in the Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard scrambles a helicopter and a highly trained crew of four from San Francisco International Airport. The San Mateo County Harbor Patrol rushes a boat to the area to assist. You are pulled out of the water by certified heroes who battle the elements in nothing less than a life-or-death rescue. How much can you expect to pay for all that?
Well, it appears to have cost David Lesh absolutely nothing.
Lesh is the very lucky pilot, skier and amateur daredevil who crashed his plane 9 miles offshore on the afternoon of Aug. 20. He emerged without a scratch, due to the professionalism of rescue crews that are among this nation’s pride and joy.
Last week’s dramatic rescue — captured as it was by Lesh himself in stunning photos he posted on Instagram — made us wonder about who pays for such rescues and how the charges are calculated. Obviously, any professional medical attention in the field can be expensive and that would seem only more obvious if that attention comes in the middle of the ocean.
The Coast Guard is a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, of course. Funding for Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard is baked into the national budget. We don’t get bills (in the traditional sense) for the vital work of our men and women in these uniforms. That makes sense. Maybe what doesn’t make sense is sending astronomical bills to people injured in accidents on land that were entirely beyond their control.
The issue can be viewed in the wider context of health insurance and reasonable fees for government services generally.
We’re thankful that Lesh and his passenger were not injured in what could have been a much sadder story. We’re equally thankful there are men and women who stand ready and willing to put themselves in harm’s way at a moment’s notice to deliver us to safety — whether we need help on land or at sea.
Many thanks to local Coast Guard crews, Harbor Patrol and other first responders for their often-thankless work.
