We still have lots of questions but not many definitive answers when it comes to the cause of all the trouble related to stormy weather on Dec. 13. That is, we know the immediate cause was a somewhat unexpected drenching, an act of God as the insurance world knows it. But why did a day of rain cause so much havoc on our roads?
Here’s an incomplete list of the travails that befell travelers that day:
- The closure of Highway 92 tops the list. It was blocked entirely about 10 a.m. and partially reopened about 4 p.m. Authorities didn’t give the final “all clear” until 8 p.m. that night. That may be an unprecedented closure due to rain on that crucial corridor. There was standing water in more than one location, but the worst of it was in the vicinity of Ox Mountain Landfill. Caltrans crews had particular trouble clearing the eastbound lanes.
- Highway 84 closed more than once that day. The culprit there was less unusual. Wind and rain dislodged trees and limbs, making the road impassible.
- Highway 1 closed for a time in the evening due to a tree down at Bean Hollow Road.
- Pescadero Creek Road flooded again, despite extensive dredging work that has gone a long way toward curing that once-regular occurrence.
- Miramontes Point Road, in the vicinity of Moonridge flooded, creating problems for residents and closing the road to crucial services like the U.S. mail.
Public infrastructure isn’t really designed to withstand all manner of mayhem. Most projects are built with a certain life expectancy or to withstand usual conditions, up to, say, “a 100-year flood.” And all of our public roads recovered fairly quickly from the heavy rain. It’s just that we are so vulnerable, with only three roads on and off the coast. For a while, we were one downed wire from being the equivalent of an island. It’s something Coastsiders think about a lot. We imagine an earthquake that creates impassable fissures on highways 1, 84 and 92. How would ambulances get to us? How would we get to family over the hill? It’s scary to think that it doesn’t take a 6.0 earthquake; a morning of rain could do it.
If it’s disconcerting not to know definitively why, say, Highway 92 became a lake for the first time in years, take solace in the fact that smart people have been thinking hard about a better response during the next disaster.
Consider the ponderously titled Multijurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. (Staff writer Peter Tokofsky outlines the plan elsewhere in today’s newspaper.) It’s mandated by the federal Disaster Mitigation Act as a prerequisite for federal disaster relief and an effort to consider everything from weather calamities to earthquake to cyber terrorism and a plan to mitigate the risks. San Mateo County’s plan came together this year and involved most of the departments in the San Mateo County government, all 20 cities in the county, regional authorities and the input of the public.
There have been other such regional efforts. One thing that makes this one different is that it expressly seeks equity — acknowledging that low-income residents, disabled people and others start at a disadvantage and often bear more than their share of the burden of disasters. The new plan includes translated materials and special efforts to understand these particular challenges. Importantly, both Half Moon Bay and Pacifica have “committed to applying the equity lens” to their planning efforts.
What good is the plan when the wind is howling and rain is pooling on our busy highways? Planners say it sets a roadmap for first responders and governments to follow, which may be just what we need when the road is otherwise blocked.
— Clay Lambert
