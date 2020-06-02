I keep thinking about the camouflage. Forget, for a moment, the armored personnel carrier that rumbled into Half Moon Bay on Oct. 19, 2019, ostensibly to protect us during last year’s Pumpkin Festival. Set aside the military rifles slung over sturdy shoulders, the matching boots and helmets, and the apocalyptic lingo that surrounds something like the Sheriff’s Office Terrorism Counter Assault Team.
But why would suburban deputies need to dress in green camo as if they were parachuting into a verdant jungle? Doesn’t the soldier’s uniform make them stand out even more?
The truth is there is no good reason for the gear— only many bad ones. We have equipped this nation’s civilian police agencies with weapons of war as much for affect as effect. And because ISIS has yet to attack Montara, our Sheriff’s Office finds other uses for this grim stuff. As we’ve seen in recent days, in shocking video from Los Angeles to New York, eventually our local armies square off against the very citizens they are sworn to protect with predictable outcomes.
Our police departments aren’t getting military-grade weapons on their own. Congress authorized the Pentagon’s Law Enforcement Support Office to equip local authorities with surplus military weapons through the National Defense Authorization Act of 1997. In the 23 years since enactment, local police departments have received $7.2 billion worth of killing machines.
All local governments consider federal money free money, and ours is no different. In 2013 and 2014, LESO shipped two mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles, or MRAPS, valued at $1.4 million, to San Mateo County. This despite the fact that there has never been a mine buried in local roads.
NPR radio reported that between 2006 and 2014, the Pentagon program distributed 79,288 assault rifles, 11,959 bayonets and 205 grenade launchers to local law enforcement agencies, and that is just the tip of the iceberg. Ask yourself what a local sheriff’s deputy might do with a bayonet and then go hug your children.
In 2017, the Trump administration rescinded Executive Order 13688, which called for oversight and a protocol prior to federal financing for these weapons of war. Apparently, that was too much to ask of the current administration and of the Fraternal Order of Police, which won the concession as part of its support during the 2016 election.
Do you feel safer as a result? Are police more or less likely to encounter hostility when dressed like human beings or clad as storm troopers? What have we accomplished with tanks and combat knives? Well, look around you.
When San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies climbed out of that MRAP on Main Street that bright October day last fall they did so in the wake of a deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. We were all worried about mass shootings and the target a similar street fair could represent to deranged copycats. The Sheriff’s Office brass reasoned that men and women dressed as soldiers would frighten anyone with bad intent, and if the worst happened, the local army would be on hand.
They were wrong. The state’s occupying force itself is the worst that can happen in a democracy. We are learning that in the streets of America today. Taking military equipment from local police won’t end racism, but it might make it less deadly.
Thank you, Clay. Well put.
Agree with Kiosk and August West. The rest of you appear officially brainwashed. Folks, it’s time to change the channel. Don’t be so gullible and Please start thinking for yourself, do your own fact checking. You are being easily manipulated by opinionated media, not by the truth.
Clay, I agree with you 100%! There is no reason for military weapons to be on streets in the United States. When tanks and tear gas and flash grenades and military weaponry is at hand, the first instinct is to escalate violence, not deescalate it.
Young people today treat demonstrations as if they are some kind of Hollywood action movie with a happy ending where they are the heroes and defeat evil (cops) with their cleverness. Sorry kids, that ain't the way reality works. Living an action game or movie is no longer fun when the fantasy characters shoot real bullets at you.
Mob and riot control are a dangerous business and law enforcement must be prepared for the worst. A display of armed uniformed police officers is an important and very necessary part of maintaining control.
You are not sorry. There is a difference between the protests during the day and the hoodlums at night.
"Living an action game or movie is no longer fun when the fantasy characters shoot real bullets at you."
Like those poor kids who were slaughtered for no reason in Ohio? Or those folks who were sprayed with water cannons and had vicious dogs set upon them in Selma? Or was that Birmingham? What about those Veterans and their families who were ran out of Hooverville? Maybe like what happened at Greenwich Village? You say demonstrations met with bullets and Greensboro comes to mind.
Sorry kiosk,. Your attempt to demean legitimate demonstrators is a fail. You might want to review the history of violent protest in America. A good place to start is to check out what happened in Boston that some say legitimized the use of mob violence against unjust governance to achieve a greater good in America.
"Mob and riot control are a dangerous business and law enforcement must be prepared for the worst"
Nope. We have a military for that. Else why not get them a few Apache Gunships, Cluster Bombs, and Predators equipped with a couple of Hellfire Missiles.
Police need to learn how to de escalate.
well said
It is almost as if you do not even watch non-MSM sources or go on Twitter to see what police forces face. Your little Palo Alto bubble must be a fun place to live.
