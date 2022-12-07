It’s time to preserve journalism in a country that literally depends on it. In fact, it’s past time.
As these words were written in your local newspaper, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act — H.R. 1735 — was headed to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for a vote. Unlike other legislative efforts, this one wouldn’t subsidize local journalism but rather force tech behemoths to negotiate in good faith in order to profit from news that organizations like ours generates.
Of course, Congress could continue to do nothing to sustain journalism, a pursuit that is almost universally considered a requirement of a free society. Neglect would mean a less transparent government that will be more beholden to monied interests, fewer checks against expanding disinformation campaigns, and a less knowledgeable electorate in a more complicated world.
It is hardly news that organizations like ours are falling like dominoes across the country. Research from Northwestern University shows that two newspapers shutter operations every week in the United States. Between 2019 and 2022, more than 360 newspapers closed. In the last 17 years, American readers have lost a quarter of the nation’s newspapers — all decimated by unfair business practices of tech giants that went virtually unregulated for decades and were allowed to profit from content like that in the Half Moon Bay Review without compensation.
Who cares if organizations like your locally owned public benefit corporation, the Coastside News Group Inc., go under? Well, studies show that people living in “news deserts” pay higher taxes, experience more public corruption, participate less in civic affairs. As with other troubles, the brunt of this one is felt disproportionately by underserved communities most in need of a watchdog.
“This is a crisis for our democracy and our society,” Penelope Muse Abernathy, lead author of the Northwestern report, said in The Hill.
The legislation would allow small news organizations to negotiate jointly with online platforms for rights to our content. It would require large companies like Meta and Google to negotiate in good faith and agree to arbitration if a deal can’t be struck. Opponents are worried about an antitrust exemption in the bill. And unsurprisingly, these companies, some of which profit mightily from disinformation on the web, are complaining. On Monday, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said in a statement it would rather take news off its platform entirely than have to pay for it.
Cry us a river.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, herself the daughter of a newspaperman, chairs the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights. She worries less about small journalistic outfits like ours benefiting from antitrust than what happens if we cease to exist.
“To preserve strong, independent journalism, we have to make sure news organizations are able to negotiate on a level playing field with the online platforms that have come to dominate news distribution and digital advertising,” she said in a statement supporting the Senate version of the bill.
This isn’t about antitrust, but rather trust. Not to put too fine a point on it, but who do you trust with the truth? Local journalists like those at the Review, or Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg? If the answer is the former, we humbly ask your help. We need your support, for this legislation, but also subscriptions and advertising. In fact, we can’t think of a better holiday gift than a subscription to your local newspaper.
