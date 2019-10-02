More than a decade ago, the city of Half Moon Bay effectively purchased the 24-acre plot of land east of Highway 1 below Half Moon Bay High School that is known as Beachwood. At the time, there was one silver lining to years of very expensive battles over the land: City officials and seemingly everyone else with a stake in the property noted that parts of it could be sold or developed to recoup the taxpayer expense.
Given the city’s stated commitment to creating more affordable housing, whatever happened to that idea?
Boiling down the Beachwood saga into one digestible paragraph is difficult, but here goes. In 1990, the city approved an 83-house development on the property. There were problems with that, however. Half Moon Bay didn’t have the sewerage capacity, nor an approved Local Coastal Program. The city fixed those problems, but, lo and behold, it suddenly found wetlands on the property. A series of court and regulatory challenges followed, and the city was hit with a nearly $37 million judgment for rendering much of the land useless. As a consolation prize, the city gained ownership of the property, a portion of which remained developable.
Fast forward. The judgment is reduced, the city seeks compensation from insurers who are left holding the bag, and this year the city paid off the bonded indebtedness that at one time threatened to cripple Half Moon Bay for a generation.
Lost in the whirlwind are repeated pledges to develop the non-wetland portion of the land for housing. In 2001, the California Coastal Commission said 19 houses could be built at Beachwood without harming the existing wetland. Environmentalists like Lennie Roberts and Mike Ferreira at various times noted that a portion of the land was suitable for development. A decade ago, Coastal Commission Legislative Director Sarah Christie said there was the potential for as many as 36 homes on the site. More recently, current Mayor Harvey Rarback said housing could be part of a larger plan for Beachwood that might include a community center and trails.
Again, given the city’s stated commitment to creating more affordable housing, where is it?
This week, Rarback said that officials are still talking about housing at Beachwood. These days, no one seems interested in selling the plot to the highest bidder for construction of more large single-family homes, but city officials have, apparently, been considering building “affordable housing” on the lot.
More than a decade after the city acquired the land, in the midst of an ever-more severe housing crisis that seems to push out more local residents every day, what are we waiting for? Building 50 or so affordable units at Beachwood wouldn’t solve the affordability crisis on the coast, but it would sure help dozens of people who, every day, face down the prospect of leaving the Coastside because they simply can’t afford a place to live. It would also show progress on a city goal that so far has proved elusive.
