Last week, Julie Engelmann essentially finished her 40-by-30-foot mural on the side of Cunha Country Grocery — filling a drab canvas of sorts with a colorful homage to the agricultural underpinnings of the Coastside that will brighten our local world for years to come. In a word, it is stunning.
For this the city of Half Moon Bay paid $30,000. Suffice to say, we have paid a lot more for a lot less.
The city has a mixed history with public art. On the one hand, the downtown area is peppered with interesting art, from Sue Pritchard’s eye-catching mosaic on the 500 block of Main Street, to the Mavericks surfer on the other side of the Cunha building, to the collage-like depiction of the founding of the Coastside on the Francis Building on Main Street, commissioned in 2003 by the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee, the I.D.E.S. Society and the Spanishtown Historical Society among others. We include the Black Lives Matters painting on City Hall (which is above two lovely murals commemorating the 100th year of the Rotary Club) in this beautiful display downtown.
There have been some missteps along the way, too. The city never warmed to the half-moon sculpture that sat at the southern gateway at Highway 1 and Main Street for years. And the city didn’t give enough thought to the mosaic that adorned Mac Dutra Park before trashing it in the reimagining of the space several years ago.
We realize that art is in the eye of the beholder. Not everyone will appreciate this sculpture or that mural. There are surely many who question whether government should use tax dollars to support a subjective beautification project. But public art, when it is done right, as with the Cunha mural, achieves objective results.
▸It builds community. We’ve already seen passersby taking their photos in front of Engelmann’s mural, which evokes so many aspects of life on the coast. Public art is a rallying point, a landmark at which to meet, an expression of our shared values.
▸It battles blight. We asked Engelmann whether she was worried about her art being vandalized or tagged with graffiti. She said she’s done murals in San Francisco and found that the graffiti taggers are by and large kindred souls and artists themselves. They aren’t likely to ruin something beautiful. And art installations become destinations, not dark or scary places.
▸It is education. Art like the Cunha mural can be incorporated into school lesson plans. How do artists work? Do you notice the way shadows provide perspective? What aspects of the Coastside are depicted — or left off? What kind of mural might students create at their own school?
Progressive cities recognize the value of all this and provide ongoing funding for creation and maintenance. The city of Denver, for instance, takes pride in its more than 400 public works of art and has another 50 in process. It has spent $40 million in the last 35 years promoting the people’s art.
Half Moon Bay doesn’t have that kind of money, but it’s still thinking big. That will be clear this weekend, when visitors use the Cunha mural as a backdrop for dozens of social media posts, each a singular promotion for a town that values art and community every bit as much as pumpkins.
— Clay Lambert
"For this the city of Half Moon Bay paid $30,000. Suffice to say, we have paid a lot more for a lot less."

Well said.
Well said.
